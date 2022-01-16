Steves and Just Like This story was inspired by actor David Eigenberg’s real-life hearing loss





The “Sex and the City” sequel “And Just Like That…” on HBO Max divided fans of the original show for many reasons, many of them involving Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) husband, Steve (David Eigenberg). Not only does Miranda cheat on him, Steve also seems to serve as an aging-related joke that humbles himself and embarrasses Miranda, is not interested in sex and lose his hearing. We can’t talk about most of this, but it turns out that Steve’s hearing loss is actually pulled from reality. In an interview with Vanity Fair – titled “Justice for Steve– series writers Elisa Zuritsky and Julie Rottenberg have revealed that Steve’s screenplay was inspired by Eigenberg’s real-life struggle with hearing loss. When [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] reconnected with David Eigenberg about the show, the very first thing David said was, I got hearing aids. That was literally what he was leading with,” Zuritsky told the magazine. That ended up being Steve’s tone about his aging. But the writers insist they didn’t seek to humiliate Steve or make him a laughing stock, even though the story has inspired claims that “Steve deserves better.” Everyone on the show, every person, loves David Eigenberg as a human being, Zuritsky said. We love him as an actor. We love Steve. We’re really invested in the Steve-ness of him. He’s so full of life, and the Steves there are good guys. So okay! Although guys, whatever the intent, this skid mark scene has everyone cringing. Rottenberg also explained his and Zuritsky’s thinking behind the slow-motion collapse of Miranda and Steve’s relationship, telling Vanity Fair, “Miranda’s journey represents another reality there, which a lot of people go through — ​life reassessments and transitions. Adult couples break up and people realize what their spouse is or isn’t fulfilling for them. Miranda’s story was very representative of a certain path that many women find themselves on. The story continues When asked if the show will ever consider Steve’s side of things, Zuritsky revealed that he won’t stay in the dark for long. “You’re going to get this scene,” she promised. The writers also explained that fan fights over these developments first occurred between the production team, long before the series began. “Our director assistant department used to make buttons for the whole team. You can choose either a Team Steve button or a Team Miranda button. It was really funny,” Zurtisky said. She didn’t reveal which button was the more popular on set, but she said Eigenberg was “Team Miranda”. “It’s so David Eigenberg. It’s exactly what Steve would do. You have to realize that there are hundreds of people working on the show, and this is kind of our first look at what audiences going to feel,” she told Vanity Fair. The season finale of “And Just Like That…” will air on February 3.

