Tom Hanks’ Best Comedy Movie Performances

For nearly 30 years, tom hank gave audiences an impressive list of Oscar-worthy dramatic performances. That he commands a doomed mission to the moon in Apollo 13, stuck on a desert island in Castaway, storming the Normandy beach in Saving Private Ryan, or landing a commercial plane on the Hudson River in defile, Hanks has masterfully transformed into these characters, time and time again.

However, before this long string of meaty and challenging roles, Tom Hanks started his career as one of the top comedic performers in the industry. In fact, if you look at most of Tom Hanks’ acting career, it looks like it’s split between two parallel universes! And just like most of his dramatic films, many of Tom Hanks’ comedies are must-see experiences, worth re-watching. To help you decide what to watch (or rewatch), here are some of Tom Hanks’ best comedy movies before he became Mr. Drama:

Splash (1984)



Image via Beuna Vista

At this point in his young career, Tom Hanks was best known for his television role as Kip Wilson. bosom buddies. But her career suddenly hit a new level with two hit comedies released in 1984. One of those films was Splash.

In Splash, Hanks plays Allen Bauer, a hopeless romantic who reunites with a mermaid, played by Daryl Hannah, who saved him from drowning as a young boy. Anchored by hilarious performances from Eugene Levy and JCandy, Hanks plays it perfectly with his “why me” persona who searches for love and eventually finds it somewhere between Manhattan and the Atlantic Ocean. The film brilliantly poses and ultimately answers that age-old question: “What if you finally find love, then find out they’re 1/2 fish?”

Bachelor Party (1984)





As mentioned, there were two Tom Hanks comedies that came out in 1984 that helped propel his career, and the second was Bachelor Party.

Long before The Hangover, Bachelor Party gave us one of the very first peaks into the chaotic chaos of the pre-wedding party. In this film, Tom Hanks plays school bus driver Rick Gassko, who is about to marry his girlfriend Debbie, who comes from a much wealthier/conservative family. When Rick’s friends plan to throw him the biggest bachelor party ever, Debbie’s dad and ex-boyfriend secretly plan to derail the wedding, in order to save her from a deadly life. they deem unworthy. Hanks’ character, Rick, must manage to survive the drunken events out of control to finally confront Debbie’s ex.





Although not as hilarious as The Hangover, Tom Hanks pulls off a hilarious performance in a now-classic situation spiraling out of control.

Joe against the volcano (1990)



Image via Warner Bros.

Although considered by many to be a box office failure, Joe against the volcano combines dark comedy with bright, uplifting set pieces…eventually leading to this film becoming a cult classic.

Hanks plays the main character, Joe, who is stuck in a miserable existence on Staten Island. Desperate for a way out, Joe accepts a diagnosis of a rare terminal illness without bothering to get a second opinion. Seemingly out of nowhere, an eccentric millionaire, played by Lloyd Bridges, offers him the possibility of becoming a hero before dying; sacrificing himself by jumping into the heart of a volcano in order to appease the island god of the Waponi Woo tribe. An unexpected romance arises between Joe and the millionaire’s daughter, played by Meg Ryan, giving Joe more reason to “live like a king, before you die like a man”. “





The Bourbes (1989)



Picture via Universal Pictures

Is there anything funnier than a suburban dad slipping into a global obsession? Well, it might not look like it, but Tom Hanks’ portrayal of Ray Peterson in The Bourbes It’s exactly that.

While many middle-aged men, living the family life in the suburbs, seem desperate for more excitement and action, Ray starts out as a man who embraces the quiet, calm, laid-back neighborhood. But everything changes when this intimate street is launched as literal neighbors from hell. Ray’s relaxation turns into a hilarious obsession, as he teams up with some nearby allies played by Bruce Dern and Rick Ducommun, as they try to prove that the new Klopek family are in fact murderers, taking out the townspeople one by one.

There are plenty of laughs to be had watching Hanks descend into suburban madness while the rest of the town, including his wife, played by Carrie Fisher, and neighbor Corey Feldman, watch from their porches.

The silver pit (1986)



Picture via Universal Pictures

You know the saying, “when something seems too good to be true, it usually is”. That’s what Tom Hank, as Walter Fielding, learns the hard (painful) way in the movie, The silver pit. Walter and his fiancée Anna, played by Shelly Long, are looking for a new home. The problem is that they don’t have enough money to have a house they think they’ll be happy in. Until the couple meet a con man who offers a mansion at an incredibly low price.

Once again, Tom Hanks fans are rewarded watching another one of his comedic characters slowly descend into madness, as this amazing new mansion proves to be just a front for all the building problems you can find. to imagine. This film is the perfect example of how Hanks has the comedic skill to give his audience a delightful feeling as he watches his character’s house and relationship crumble before their eyes.

Turner and Hooch (1989)



Picture via Disney

A cop with only three days on the job before moving on to a bigger opportunity? A murder ? A single witness? It sounds like the plot of a current Tom Hanks dramatic role that we are now used to. Except with this 1989 comedy, this witness is a drooling dog.

Now a canceled TV series reboot, Turner and Hooch is one of those rare Tom Hanks films in which the costar matches (if not exceeds) the charming personality of its lead actor. Hanks plays Scott Turner, who is a local cop who deals with annoying crimes and petty thefts. Turner has the opportunity to be transferred to a big city in order to work on “real” criminal cases. However, a local murder occurs and the case falls directly into his lap. The film itself becomes completely cuddly as Turner is introduced to his new partner and sole witness… Hooch, a drooling Dogue De Bordeaux. Fun and hijinx aside, this film proves that Tom Hanks can help carry quite a story, even when his sidekick can’t even speak. Uh…Wilson!

Big (1988)



Image via 20th Century Fox

By far the biggest, biggest and most gargantuan comedy movie of Tom Hanks’ career was a little movie titled Big.

Hanks exposes his inner child to the world in this comedy in which his character, Josh, wishes to grow up…an adult…which is granted. While completely ignoring the horrific trauma Josh’s parents were definitely going through, audiences got to fully enjoy a 13-year-old Tom Hanks experience of what it’s like to be an adult for the first time. Hanks launches the character into a compact “growing up” adventure as he binges, plays with toys, and has sleepovers, only to turn them into meals, work for a toy company…and so much more . interesting sleepovers.

Pickup (1987)



Picture via Universal Pictures

Most people don’t know about this obscure Tom Hanks/Dan Aykroyd the comedy, Pickup, but even more people don’t know it was adapted from a 1960s crime drama TV show of the same name.

Here we have two great comedy performances happening simultaneously. Dan Aykroyd plays Joe Friday, the straight and narrow detective “by the book”, who teams up with his exact opposite, Agent Streebek, played by Tom Hanks. This odd couple investigates a series of cult-like activities that result in tons of laughs and goofy moments. In today’s world, it can be refreshing to check out this comedy gem in order to get “just the facts.”





