‘Scream’ Movie Opening Scares ‘Spider-Man’ – The Hollywood Reporter





from Paramount Scream is spooking strong activity when it opens at the box office, earning $13.4 million Friday from 3,664 theaters for an expected weekend debut north of $30 million, based on first screenings. If estimates hold true, the reboot of the classic horror franchise created by the late Wes Craven is expected to make around $31 million for the three-day weekend and up to $36 million for the holiday weekend. of four days of Martin Luther King Jr. despite the omicron. variant, which generally slows down the cinema. Scream will have no trouble earning the holidays as a billion-dollar blockbuster Spider-Man: No Coming Home drops to No. 2 in its fifth weekend. Both films are fueled by younger men, who have been the most likely to return to acting. Sony and Marvel No coming home can give up the first place, but this should not be ignored. The film will hit another milestone this weekend by crossing the $700 million mark domestically, a feat achieved by only a handful of films. The superhero pic grossed $5.2 million on Friday for a projected three-day gross of $22 million and four-day gross of $27-28 million. From Paramount and Spyglass, Scream opens more than 25 years after Craven’s original. The new film is the fifth title in the series and is a direct sequel to 2011 Cry 4. The public gave the news Scream a B+ CinemaScore, a good mark for a slasher photo. It also draws strong exits. Matt Bettinello-Olpin and Tyler Gillett share executive duties. This time the Scream The team sees franchise stalwarts Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell, along with Marty Shelton, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Heather Matarazzo and Roger L. Jackson, reprising their roles, while newcomers include Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera , Mason Gooding, Dylan Minnette and Jack Quaid. Scream follows a new masked Ghostface killer who pursues a group of teenagers trying to learn more about the town’s past.

