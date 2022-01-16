Claudia Martin confirms her romance with actor Hugo Cataln | Famous





Administrator

Entertainment 45 Views Claudia Martin recently shared that the bitter pill of her divorce from Andrs Tovar was a thing of the past. However, on the afternoon of January 14, the actress shouted from the rooftops that she had started a relationship with actor Hugo Cataln. The two histriones announced the news with a photograph where they appear together and published it on their respective Instagram accounts. “With you,” the actress wrote, adding three black hearts, a message to which the actor replied in the same post, “Everything!” But Catalan also dedicated a few words to his profile: “One day, I met the gaze of an angel!” and Martin reacted thus: “All With You”. The actors had time to live together during the recordings of the new version of ‘The rich also cry’, a melodrama starring Claudia Martin and Sebastin Rulli, while Hugo Cataln plays the friend of the juvenile protagonist, reported Reforma newspaper. Hugo Emilio Cataln Beltrn was born on March 22, 1982 in Mexico City, he graduated from the Actoral TV Azteca Training Center (CEFAT). His career was built in cinema and television. Some of the films in which he participated are: ‘Corazn de meln’, ‘Catica Ana’, ‘Clandestinos’, ‘Cuatro lunas’ and ‘Fuego interior’, to name a few. Series are an important part of her career like ‘The Game of Keys’, ‘Her Name was Dolores… The Jenn I Used to Know’, ‘Luis Miguel: The Series’ and ‘Seora Acero’. He also ventured into soap operas in stories such as “Al norte del corazn”, “Tanto amor”, “Destino”, “Hurfanas”, “Pobre diabla”, among others. Claudia Martin’s Divorce June 1, 2021 Andrs Tovar confirmed split with Claudia Martinafter two years of marriage. They married civilly in January 2019 and in November of the same year they joined their lives in a religious ceremony held in Oaxaca, Mexico, the state of origin of the protagonist of “Fiery Fire”. The TV producer denied the split was due to a discordant third party, as TVNotas magazine pointed the finger at Maite Perroni. Even the old RBD filed a lawsuit against the actress and Koko Stambuk, who was her fiancé, for allegedly giving false information to the magazine. Claudia and Andrs officially divorced in August 2021. Later, on October 20, the producer and Maite Perroni have confirmed their romance, but they clarified that the love was born when the two ended their respective relationships and not as published by TVNotas. Now it was Marin who shared that she gave love another shot by starting a relationship with Hugo Catalan, the details of which are unknown. source link

Also check 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu became the new Miss Universe in December of …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thegoaspotlight.com/2022/01/15/claudia-martin-confirms-romance-with-actor-hugo-catalan-famous/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos