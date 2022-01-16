The Katy Perry show in Vegas is a camper’s delight!





Left shark. The Met Gala burger look. The full California Girls music video. Katy Perry has been a certified camp icon since her first hit single I Kissed A Girl in 2008. Since then, she’s been Top 40 after Top 40, from 4th of July evoking Firework to the dark horse that was. Well, Dark Horse! She’s one of the world’s best-selling artists with over 143 million records sold worldwide, and her bubblegum-pop style helped shape the music scene of 2010. In 2019, Billboard even named Teenage Dream as one of the defining songs of the decade. As a top pop star, Perry performed on virtually every American stage. It’s no wonder, then, that after four concert tours as well as a stint on “American Idol,” she’s ready to stay on stage for a while and perform all of her greatest hits. In the illustrious words of Katy herself, Shut up and shake the glitter off your clothes now, because it’s time to take full advantage of her in-house residency at Resort Worlds in Las Vegas, from January 2022 through March 19! TitlePlayer, the Katy Perry show does just that. The 2 hour show with 5 acts and an encore is meant to take KatyKats through a journey of Perry’s career and all the camp kitschy elements that have come with it! Conceived as a giant chant, Perry released the setlist ahead of the concert, encouraging fans to have fun at Perry Playland. During the opening number, Perry is dressed as a Barbie doll held up by a giant hand that helps her down from the ceiling by pinching the bow on the back of her fantastical purple sequined coat, created by RuPaulfavorite designer Zaldy. After landing on a giant bed, she begins her set with “ET” the perfect song to start this strange, almost hallucinogenic journey. From there, Perry takes us through a journey filled with fantastical elements. Audiences watch Perry interact and sing alongside talking pillows, dancing mushrooms and athletic socks, soldiers marching with pencils in hand and, in one of the show’s most viral clips, Perry twerks alongside a talking Mr. Poo who resides in a giant toilet. No, I’m not kidding. As Perry savors it all in the pure camp, she shares touching moments with the audience. Amid the lactating beer of a canned bra, she has a dialogue with Mr. Masky about the current state of the pandemic. You’ve really helped us this year, said Perry to the giant mask, applaud Mr. Masky, especially if you believe in him. Alongside performances of his biggest hits such as Teenage Dream, Chained to the Rhythm and Roar, Perry added some surprises for fans, his cover of whitney houstons The greatest love of all made everyone cry! Perry also debuted her new song When Im Gone feat. Alesso on the scene. Although the pop stars of later albums have not achieved the same level of success as Perrys certified double platinum Prism Where teenage dream, this space pop single could mean his comeback. With new hits and a residency in Vegas, Perry is sure to maintain her status as Queen of Pop and, of course, Queen of Camp!

