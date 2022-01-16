Ye Explains Alleged Autograph Altercation: He Just Had This Attitude

More information about Ye’s exclusive interview with Hollywood Unlocked has been shared, and he’s now talking about his alleged run-in with a man who wanted his autograph last week.

When chatting with Jason Lee, the artist formerly known as Kanye West explained that he had just finished two songs at a studio earlier today and was out around 3 a.m. Thursday when the incident occurred.

“And this guy, he just had this real attitude, like, ‘What are you going to do? And see this,'” recalls Ye, who TMZ previously flagged as a ‘named suspect’ in connection with a battery incident. “I’m just gonna tell ya, that COVID blue mask ain’t stopping that knockout, you know what I’m sayin’?”

Lee then asked Ye if the alleged altercation happened because of taunting, disrespect, or privacy issues, and Yeezy explained that it was a combination of the three, sharing that it was “how Hollywood is”. The man Ye allegedly punched outside the Soho warehouse was Justin Poplawski, 40, known for getting autographs from celebrities for the past 25 years, according to the american sun. The apparent autograph collector who Ye says provoked it told the publication that he was “trying to live his life and go home” and had “other things to do.”

“Listen, everything I say, I like paparazzi, I like press, I like media,” Ye shared. “But then they send these two in, probably as agents or something to really shed light on the situation.”

Also in the Hollywood Unlocked chat, Ye opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, alleging that security refused him entry to her home despite the fact that his eldest daughter, North, wanted him back. visit. Ye said he first learned that he was not going to be let into the house on Monday, when he was picking up his children from school, when security stopped him “at the gate”.

“So at that time, safety was between me and my kids and that was not going to happen,” Ye shared, as entertainment tonight reports. “But I didn’t want to argue about it. So I just relaxed, took my kids to school, then brought my kids back. I drive. I brought them back and North was like, ‘I want you to come up and see something.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, daddy can’t come and see something. Dad can’t come in. But that had not been defined.

Ye went on to detail how Kardashian allegedly didn’t tell her about any restrictions on house visits and that her new boyfriend Pete Davidson was inside the residence when Ye wanted to visit his children. He then asked two of his “cousins” to visit the house and speak with Kim, and explain that “some things that shouldn’t be done and should be done under the rug.”

“I was like, I’m the richest black man and North’s dad, right, and security was able to block me from going into the room with my daughter and it didn’t have not been defined,” he said. “And I hear the new boyfriend is actually in the house I can’t even go to. And that’s where I call my cousins. And my cousins ​​are very opinionated, you know that. And I said, ‘I need you to go say those two things.’ Safety will not be between me and my children, and my children will not be on TikTok without my permission.

Later in the chat, Ye shared that he doesn’t mind deals being ‘blocked’ or jokes being made about him on Saturday Night Live, which Davidson is a cast member of and Kardashian previously hosted, adding, “but I can tell you right now, don’t mess with my kids.”

As for his thoughts on Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson – whose track he named “Eazy” released on Friday with The Game – he asked “how are you gonna get me to SNL and kiss the guy you’re dating right in front of me.

“I can have my principles and things, I’ve changed things, and I’m backing down, and I haven’t been the best Christian and things the media can make it look a certain way,” Ye said. . “But at the end of the day, I’m Jesus’ gang. I’m about family, just me and my kids, parenting. And I mean, the mother of my children, we’re not together. I will always be the best dad.