As I sit gazing from my house towards the surrounding forest, my thoughts wander.

The temperature is hovering near freezing with plans to dip lower in the darkness of the approaching night. Brilliant white snow provides a clean palette to the shadows cast by the brilliant setting sun. It’s a cold winter’s day in Concord, people have retreated to the warmth of their homes and all sorts of social media and other technology to keep busy as the darkness descends. There was a time when the stresses of an extremely cold winter day were viewed with great concern by those who lived here in our city a century or more ago. Their view of entertainment wasn’t a problem until their basic needs for a cold winter’s day were met, plenty of seasoned firewood, a simmering hot stew and enough candles to light up that night. dark so that a book can be read by the blazing fireplace. with this hearty bowl of stew.

He was my grandfather’s father who enjoyed his childhood in the cold winters of the 19th century here in Concord. His father came of age with his brothers from Ireland without providing direction to entertain his young son. My great-grandfather explored the surrounding forest in every season with his young friends looking for ways to spend his young life. The winter days were a bit more difficult for him but with a quest for adventure, his days were fulfilled. During the winter months he would join his friends as they gathered and skated on Horseshoe Pond, after clearing the ice of winter snow with their heavy wooden shovels, they enjoyed the high temperatures as they sailed across the pond with their somewhat primitive webbing. blades. A fire was sure to accompany the skaters to provide warmth and a centerpiece for interaction between them as well as the young local girls who shunned the shyness and joined them. Around the fire they joked all day with plans for the next event.

Grandpa talked about his tobogganing adventures on the hills of Concord, especially the steep unpaved streets. As a resident of the North End, a favorite was Rumford Street Hill, where young boys and girls congregated near the top of Church Street. The old Concord youth would ride their wooden sleds and enjoy a quick trip down the hill, sometimes traveling all the way to the foot of Penacook Street. The city of Concord closed the hill to Rumford Street every year when the deep winter snow arrived. Many additional steep streets have been closed off to the joy of Concord’s children, with safe sledding still an exciting winter event.

When White Park was opened in 1884, the large lower pond was cleared by the city and provided idyllic skating with the granite bridge in the background. Bonfires were a weekly event for older children in White Park as teenagers mingled in a sense of social fun. When skating and sledding lost their evening glow, older teenagers would venture down Main Street past the State House and rent a sleigh driven by bell-laden horses to roam the city’s back roads as songs were sung and worries were very rare.

With young children entertained and teenagers engaged in their independent activity, mothers and fathers have sought their own forms of winter entertainment. There were house card games and refreshing hot mulled cider and other spirits. Adults traveled from house to house enjoying meals and eager for conversation, as their lives were socially limited and usually consumed by household chores. Concord had a fine theater on Main Street which was often frequented by the aging population, WhiteOpera House provided some of the best entertainment available. There were many performances provided by theater companies. My grandparents boasted of the many ventriloquists, hypnotists, poets, comedians, choirs and orchestras they enjoyed at WhiteOpera House. During the warmer months, parents also ventured out to the many carnivals and fairs with their children not far from the White Opera. Our ancestors sang, danced and cooked together or simply window-shopped as they walked along Main Street on a winter’s evening. There were several itinerant restaurants along the street offering everything one could want, from drinks to light meals, very popular with young and old.

Over the years, the entertainment options during Concord’s long winters have expanded. In my youth, the Concord Theater and the Capitol Theater were favorite destinations on a Saturday afternoon. As the years pass and the cold winter days pass, my thoughts no longer draw me to the ponds and frozen hills of Concord. Although I enjoy a brisk walk on a starry winter night with my wife, the warmth of the fireplace is starting to feel more alluring. As my grandfather would attest before, a clean sheet of parchment paper, a fine pen, and an active imagination provide wonderful entertainment, especially when accompanied by a beautiful setting sun casting shadows on the freshly fallen snow.