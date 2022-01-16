Revealed! Which Bollywood actors are Dabangg superstar Salman Khan’s favorites?





Salman Khan is loved and adored by millions. However, the Dabangg superstar has his list of favorite male and female actors. Salim Khan’s son grew up watching the work of some of Bollywood’s top performers. In a recent interaction with Free press journal, Salman got candid about the same. As an actor, I loved the work of Yusuf saab (Dilip Kumar). I also loved the exuberant performances of Dev (Anand) saab, Shatrughan (Sinha) sir, Shashi Kapoor, Hemaji (Malini) and Rekhaji. All these veteran actors have their own qualities. Since my childhood, I had started to derive something or the other from their marvelous qualities as an interpreter. But I’ve always tried to portray it in my own way by playing any character I’ve played in movies, Salman shared. Bollywood has been producing quite a few biopics lately. We couldn’t resist asking Salman if he would star in one too. Hmm Biography abhi nahin karunga. Aage chal kar dekhta hoon. (I won’t do a biography anytime soon. But yes, later, I’ll see), he clarified. We immediately asked if it would be based on the life of a sports personality, movie star, or any other professional. Taking a few seconds to respond, he said, I’ll choose a biography later. For now, I have nothing in mind. Salman has a slew of films in his kitty. Dabangg 4 is in the writing phase. Then I have the Sajid Nadiadwalas movie, and it’s another movie and another title (aside from the Kick sequel). After that there is Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. I will also be part of Anees Bazmees No Entry Mein Entry, he concluded. Posted: Sunday January 16th 2022, 07:10 IST

