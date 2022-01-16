Sunday profile: Dileep, hero in difficulty

On February 19, 2017, at a meeting at the grounds of Kochis Durbar Hall, some of the biggest names in Kerala cinemas came together to protest the kidnapping and sexual assault of an actress. Among those in attendance that day were superstars Mammootty and Dileep, high profile directors Kamaal and Lal and many more.

As Dileep looked on, his ex-wife Manju Warrier, often hailed as the only female superstar in Kerala cinemas, spoke out, expressing her solidarity with the victim, her friend. It is very difficult to express in words what I feel. I met her after hearing about the incident. I’m proud of her because she’s fighting back, Manju said, before going on to allege a conspiracy. Whoever is behind this criminal plot should be exposed, she said. The same day, the victim filed a complaint.

Five months later, Dileep was arrested in the case, accused of asking Pulsar Suni, a story-leaf known to be close to many in the film industry, to assault the actor in a car in movement and record the act. While conspiracy theories abound in Kerala’s deeply partisan film industry, the motive, according to the prosecution, was revenge, with Dileep allegedly holding the victim responsible for destroying her marriage to Manju. After 85 days in Aluva prison, Dileep was released on bail.

Now, four years later, as the trial in the assault case enters its final stretch, Dileep, 54, is in new trouble.

On December 25, after Balachandrakumar, a director and estranged friend of Dileep, submitted audio clips, in which voices, including ostensibly from Dileep, are heard discussing a plan to physically harm investigators in the case , the police filed a new FIR against him and raided the actors’ house in Aluva. The team also raided the home of Dileep Anoop’s brother and the office of their production company.

ADGP (Crime Branch) S Sreejith said the raids took place with court permission. Details cannot be revealed as the case is still in the early stages of investigation, he said.

After 85 days in Aluva jail, Dileep was released on bail and was welcomed by his supporters. (File/PTI)

In a film industry dominated by its ageless superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal, Dileep’s greatest achievement is that he more than held on, producing a string of comedy hits from 2002 Meesha Madhavan to Vellaripravinte Changathi, which gave him earned a state award.

Without the simmering looks of Mammoottys or the screen presence of Mohanlals, Dileep pushed boundaries with his guy-next-door acts, many of which, like Kunjikoonan, where he’s hunchbacked, or Chanthupottu, in which he plays a man of fluid masculinity, were searing blows. He even launched his own production house, Grand Production.

But Dileep didn’t start out like Dileep. Son of Padmanabhan Pillai and Sarojam of Aluva, he was Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, a mimicry artist at Kalabhavan, a performing arts center in Kochi which served as a nursery for several Malayalam actors and filmmakers.

By the late 1980s, Gopalakrishnan and his crew, including his friend Nadirshah who also joined the film industry, were household names, having featured in the Asianets comedy series Comicola and later Cinemala. But it was his act impersonating Suresh Gopi actor and now a BJP MP Rajya Sabha from Kerala that made him a domestic sensation.

As soon as he left the prison premises, Dileep went to meet his close friend and director Nadirshah.

In 1991, with the backing of actor Jayaram, another impressionist-turned-top actor, Gopalakrishan joined star Mohanlal Vishnulokam’s sets as an assistant to director Kamal, where his mission was to use the clapperboard for Mohanlal.

After a string of nondescript roles while still an assistant director, Gopalakrishnan finally made his debut with the 1994 comedy Manathe Kottaram, in which he played a character called Dileep. The name stuck. However, it was Sallapam (1996) that would mark a turning point.

The film became a hit and Dileep ended up marrying her co-star Manju Warrier, who took a break from her successful career after their marriage. Dileep, meanwhile, became a successful producer, exhibitor and businessman. Besides D-Cinemaas, a multiplex chain, Dileep owns Dhe Puttu, a restaurant chain with branches in Kerala and the Middle East.

In a heavily unionized film industry with associations representing everyone from crane operators to writers and directors and where being with the right association can often make or break careers, Dileep had a knack for acting well.

In November 2008, Dileep reportedly left a film, asking that its director Tulasidas, whose previous film had failed, be replaced. As the Malayalam Cine Technicians Associations (MACTA), a body representing directors, threatened to boycott Dileep, he reportedly organized a split from MACTA to help form the rival Film Employers Federation of Kerala. Several top managers then sided with Dileep and accused MACTA General Secretary Vinayan, a top manager, of being autocratic.

After Dileeps’ arrest in 2017, Vinayan, bitter about the experience, told TV stations: He is a person who can manipulate actors and take down his rivals. He is a master manipulator. My films contributed to his graphic career, but he reciprocated with cruelty.

The Sunday Express has contacted Dileep Nadirshah’s longtime director and associate, director Arun Gopi and actors Siddique, Harisree Ashokan and Edavela Babu over the story, but declined to comment citing the ongoing lawsuit.

Industry watchers point to a similar incident from January 2017. Then, as the Kerala Film Exhibitors Federation went on a protracted strike over a dispute with distributors, Dileep, whose movie theaters were also hardest hit , put an end to the unrest by dividing the corps of operators and forming a parallel corps. From now on, cinemas will never be closed again, for whatever reason, Dileep said, after being elected president of FEUOK, a post which meant he now controlled how films were made and distributed in the world. ‘State.

File photo of Dileep and his ex-wife Manju Warrier

His influence also meant he had the backing of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), a powerful film body of which he was treasurer and which has often been accused of being controlled by powerful cliques within the industry.

Film circles are also talking about a public spat between the late Thilakan, a National Award-winning senior actor, and AMMA, at the end of which Thilakan accused Dileep of being manipulative and cunning.

In 2014, 16 years after their marriage, Dileep and Manju separated. Their divorce and Dileep’s alleged relationship with Kavya Madhavan, his co-star in several of his hit films, whom he married two years later, have been the subject of breathless speculation.

In 2016, Kavya Madhavan and Dileep got married in Kochi.

The 2017 sexual assault case brought Dileep and Manju’s estranged relationship back into the public eye, with Dileep suspecting the victim leaked details of his alleged relationship with Kavya to Manju.

The Womens Collective in Cinema (WCC), a forum run by a vocal group of actors including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Revathy, Rima Kallingal and Padmapriya Janakiraman, who have taken up the cause of the victim in the sexual assault case, has often accused Dileep of using his influence to sway the case and get some of the biggest names in Malayalam cinema to support him.

The COE also clashed with AMMA, forcing the team that now has Mohanlal as president to kick Dileep out. Mohanlal later said that AMMA had unofficially decided to reinstate Dileep, but the actor himself said he would stay out until his innocence was proven.

Now, amidst new allegations, claims, and counterclaims, this is one Dileep story that isn’t ending anytime soon.