Hollywood Rewind | A simple favor: a good trip to the dark side





Filmmaker, writer and comedian Paul Feig is a regular at comedies (read Bridesmaids, The Heat, Spy and Ghostbusters). But 2018’s A Simple Favor was a different ball game. Sure, there were his humorous moments, but plot twist was this Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively star’s calling card. Again, a somewhat unique choice for its main cast. After all, Anna is known for her comedic chops, but Lively, not so much. And it was a dark comedy thriller. It turned out that the two main actors did stand-up work to portray their roles.

But we advance a little first on the story for the uninitiated. Anna’s Stephanie Smothers is a young widowed mother who is energetic, warm and self-deprecating. She’s also a vlogger who (SPOILER) slept with her stepbrother. Her child goes to the same school as Emily Nelson’s (Blake Lively). But Emily is rarely present for school activities involving parents. However, one day Stephanie and Emily’s paths cross and the audience discovers that Emily is Stephanie’s polar opposite. She is a confident and self-assured woman who is always dressed in elegant jumpsuits. She is also gorgeous, as is her husband and their very spacious home. Soon they become friends and start spending time together, revealing secrets, that is, when things go wrong, as they usually do in such scenarios. The rest of the story moves on from there. Usually, when you see a thriller, you can’t help but guess at every central point who might be at fault here, or the mastermind? I did that while watching the movie, too, and Feig’s directing and Jessica Sharzer’s sharp script (based on Darcey Bell’s book of the same name) kept me guessing until the end. Well, almost. The twists and turns the story takes are quick, sometimes awkward, but almost always clever. The despair of the characters, their human frailties have also been brought to light. No one is the hero here, really (okay, maybe Kendrick’s Stephanie kinda is). And the best part of the story was that the tracks were on a level playing field. They really took on different shades of personality throughout the movie, which made you doubt your beliefs about who was the worst person, because they were both bad. Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively starred in A Simple Favour. Without their honest and entertaining portrayals of these delightfully flawed women, the ride wouldn’t have been as satisfying as it was. Lively was a revelation, as far as I’m concerned. Of course, she is a beautiful woman who has charisma and looks great on screen. But can she pull off a meaty role? The answer to this question is a resounding yes. Watch it to believe it. We also have the huge influence of social media, with Kendrick’s Stephanie recording all about the mystery as she takes the dark and unpredictable route. Simply put, A Simple Favor packs a lot into its two hours, giving its cast plenty of room to show off their skills. So if it’s a dark, engaging thriller you’re looking for, minus all the sad bits, then A Simple Favor should be your pick of the weekend. A Simple Favor is available to stream on Netflix.

