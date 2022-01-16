Pioneering Oscar-winning actor and director Sidney Poitier dies at 94





Sidney Poitier, the pioneering actor and director who became Hollywood’s first bankable black man, died Thursday at age 94, according to the Bahamian foreign minister. Poitier, who was born in the United States but raised in the Bahamas, broke multiple racial barriers during his decades-long career, including when he became the first black actor to win the Oscar, for his role in ” Lilies of the Field” in 1963. From his first film performance, playing a doctor who treats a bigoted white man in 1950s “No Way Out,” he led the way by refusing to play roles that traded on racial stereotypes. He followed his first film by playing a minister in 1951’s ‘Cry, the Beloved Country’, set in apartheid-era South Africa, then an angsty high school student in ‘The Blackboard Jungle’. 1954. Poitier landed his first Oscar nomination for ‘The Defiant Ones’ in 1959, starring Tony Curtis as two fugitive criminals who must work together to evade authorities. Four years later, he made history by winning the Best Actor trophy for “Lilies of the Field,” featuring a former GI who helps a group of Catholic nuns build a new chapel. More commercial roles followed, culminating in a trio of commercial and critical hits in 1967 – the school drama ‘To Sir, With Love’, the crime thriller ‘In the Heat of the Night’ and the romantic drama ‘Guess Who’s Coming’. to Dinner”. – which made Poitier the best box office draw of the year. He also worked steadily in theater, earning a Tony Award nomination for the original 1959 production of Lorraine Hansberry’s classic drama “A Raisin in the Sun.” Poitier made his directorial debut with the 1972 western “Buck and the Preacher,” in which he co-starred with Harry Belafonte and Ruby Dee. He scored his first success as a director with the 1974 comedy “Uptown Saturday Night” starring Belafonte and Bill Cosby, which he followed with two more Cosby vehicles, “Let’s Do It Again” (1975) and “A Piece of the Action” (1977). But his biggest box office hit came with 1980’s “Stir Crazy” starring Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder as a couple of misfits who are sent to prison by mistake. The film grossed over $100 million on its initial release, a first for a film by a black director. He returned to acting in the late 80s and 90s with roles in thrillers like “Little Nikita” (1988), “Sneakers” (1992) with Robert Redford and “The Jackal” (1997) with Bruce Willis and Richard Manage. He also appeared in TV movies, playing Thurgood Marshall in ‘Separate but Equal’ (1991), reprising his role as Mark Thackeray in ‘To Sir, With Love II’ (1996) and portraying Nelson Mandela in ‘Mandela and de Klerk’. ( 1997). He earned Emmy nominations for “Separate But Equal” and “Mandela and de Klerk.” His last screen credit came in the 2001 TV movie “The Last Brickmaker in America,” playing a widower who mentors a troubled teenager. The following year, he received an Honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement. In addition to his work in Hollywood, he served as Bahamian Ambassador to Japan from 1997 to 2007 (he held dual American citizenship). In 2009, he also accepted the US Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/sidney-poitier-dies-oscar-winner-94/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos