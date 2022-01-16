FACES OF CEBU: Dan Sy Lopez, 29, Best Actor for the 2021 Star Hollywood Awards





CEBU, PhilippinesA person who doesn’t give up on their dreams. That’s how Dan Sy Lopez would describe himself on his journey to winning Best Actor at this year’s Star Hollywood Awards. I am a person who never gives up on his dreams, someone who is always willing and ready to face the challenges and hardships of life, who has faith in himself and what he can do to survive all the hurdles, Lopez said. The Star Hollywood Awards are an award given to all filmmakers to give space and exposure to independent films from around the world. My journey to my first International Best Actor Award was not smooth and easy. We’ve submitted our work to almost every award-winning organization, but we’ve always ended up being finalists. But we didn’t give up until we won Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Debut Director at the 2021 Star Hollywood Awards, Lopez added. The Cebu-based actor represented the Philippines at the international awards held in New Jersey, USA in November 2021. Due to pandemic restrictions, the awards night was aired virtually. Lopez won the best actor award for the film Isolasyon a story about forgiveness and unconditional love of a couple during the pandemic. Lopez stars as Gab, a husband trying to rebuild his marriage with his wife who caught him cheating on him. Lopez has worked in the entertainment industry for 12 years now and has starred in at least five theater projects, 14 television series, over 20 short films and 42 drama anthologies. This is Lopez’s first international award. He shared with CDN Digital that the journey to winning the award was a tough one. My journey to my first International Best Actor Award was not smooth and easy. We’ve submitted our work to almost every award-winning organization, but we’ve always ended up being finalists. But we haven’t given up, he said. Along with winning Best Actor, his co-actor Jolaica Amiana also won Best Actress and Director Direk Bee won Best Debut Filmmaker. Lopez dedicates his win to aspiring actorsto inspire them to cultivate their talents and challenge themselves. I intend to use my international award for best actor as a way to encourage others, actors or non-actors, to develop the talent God has given them. I want to see others hone their skills in any area or field and achieve their dream. This victory has a big impact on my acting career. It would encourage me to challenge myself to maintain my success in future movies, Lopez said. /bmjo READ MORE: FACES OF CEBU: IKU-P, 30, Japanese influencer based in Cebu

