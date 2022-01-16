The Bollywood actor’s transformation over the years will blow your mind (PICS)





Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra | Bollywood idol Sidharth Malhotra is one year older today. The actor who made his acting debut with Student of the Year has worked as a model and assistant director. It has yielded several hits and is looking forward to some anticipated titles. On her special day, take a look at her stunning transformation over the years. India TV Entertainment Office

[ Published on: January 16, 2022 8:32 IST ]

Image source: Instagram/Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth Malhotra has shared this rare photo of himself from his youth before he got into acting.

Image source: Instagram/Sidharth Malhotra A much younger appearance Sidharth Malhotra posted this photo on Instagram joking about how he impresses girls.



Image source: Instagram/Sidharth Malhotra A photo of Sidharth Malhotra from the early days of his career. Hasn’t he come a long way since then. Before making his Bollywood debut, the actor worked as a model and assistant director.

Image source: Instagram/Sidharth Malhotra Debuting Student of the Year with Varn Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Sidharth Malhotra has made a name for himself in the industry with films like Kapoor and Sons, Shershaah and Ek Villain.

Image source: Instagram/Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth Malhotra displaying his chiseled physique.



Image source: Instagram/Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth Malhotra has become one of B-town’s most popular celebrities. His most recent album Shershaah not only won him praise from all corners, but cemented his name as one of the best actors in the industry.

Image source: Instagram/Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth Malhotra will also continue to impress fans in the coming year. It has ‘Mission Majnu’, ‘Yodha’ and ‘Thank God’ among other titles awaiting release. Next photo gallery Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walk hand in hand as they return to Mumbai | PICTURES

