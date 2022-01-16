Los Angeles Vinyl District welcomes new hotels and restaurants – The Hollywood Reporter

Over the decades, Hollywood has had its share of revitalization efforts. Front and center was the huge Hollywood & Highland mall (opened in 2001), which didn’t exactly turn the area into a hip neighborhood; the mall is now in the midst of a $100 million makeover and will be relaunched as Ovation Hollywood. The neighborhood has also been going through a tough time during the pandemic, with tourism largely disappearing in 2020.

Now, however, an area a little east of Ovation — not far from where Netflix and Viacom opened Los Angeles headquarters in 2017 — is seeing a recovery, thanks in large part to investments from a developer, Group concerned.

The pool at the top of the Tommie Hotel.

Michael Mundy

Centered on a few blocks around the recently inauspicious intersection of Selma and Wilcox Avenues, it bears its own name, the Vinyl District (a moniker promoted by Relevant). Named in honor of Hollywood’s heritage as home to music labels, recording studios and record stores, the mini-neighborhood is packed with upscale new developments, innovative hotels and exciting restaurants.

“Hollywood is currently experiencing a development boom with nearly 1,000 [hotel] added rooms, 1.5 million square feet of commercial real estate, 15 new restaurants, new rooftop lounges and a plethora of significant additions that have elevated the neighborhood,” said Vaughn Davis, Neighborhood General Manager. Hollywood Dream Hotel (rooms from $279 a night).

The revitalization of the area – adjacent to where the beloved Hollywood Farmer’s Market happens every Sunday – really started in 2015, with the opening of the funky, flirty, 70-room Mama Shelter Los Angeles (from $178), a boutique hotel from France-based Accor Hotels. “Hollywood has almost always attracted a lot of commerce, some sordid and some uplifting. I think Mama LA showed other hotels and restaurants that people in Hollywood would come and support a business like ours,” says Andrew Jay, General Manager of Mama Shelter.

Yet it was Relevant Group that fully embraced the neighborhood and propelled its transformation into the stratosphere. To date, the company has invested nearly $500 million in the Vinyl District, developing three hotels, three restaurant concepts, two rooftop bars and event space.

“We have found an incredible opportunity to change the perception of the area, which has historically been known strictly as nightlife oriented, to usher in the next iteration of vibrant and sophisticated hospitality,” said Grant King, Chief Managing Partner at Relevant Group. “We want to deliver an incredibly versatile suite of world-class restaurants, bars and hotel experiences that bring together diverse demographics and backgrounds into one resort.”

Left: A brunch at Superba includes kale and egg toast, Asian pear and sunflower butter toast and a breakfast sandwich; right: Evan Funke, the chef of Mother Wolf, cooking noodles.

Brunch: Courtesy of subject. Funke: Eric Wolfinger/Courtesy of Mother Wolf.

The first of the relevant projects is Dream Hollywood, an airy hotel with the vibe of a hip, upscale Apple Store, which opened in 2017. One of the highlights of Dream Hollywood is The Highlight Room, a restaurant and luxury rooftop bar.

In August, Relevant unveiled the Thompson Hollywood (from $399), a sleek, modernist luxury boutique hotel by architect Steinberg Hart and designed by Tara Bernerd of London. In the coming weeks, celebrity chef Lincoln Carson – known for the short-lived Bon Temps in DTLA – plans to open My friends, a French-style brasserie with a SoCal sensibility, in Thompson.

A more affordable option is Relevant Tommie Hollywood (from $279), a cheery hotel designed by architectural firm Studio Collective, which opened in December. Tommie’s flagship restaurant, Ka’teen, is led by Los Angeles chef Wes Avila, a former Guerrilla Tacos chef, and is designed in the style of the Mexican Riviera Maya. Another newcomer is the stylish Hotel Godfrey in Hollywood (from $209), developed by Oxford Capital Group and opened in 2021 just south of Sunset on Cahuenga Boulevard.

The exterior of the 11 storey property.

Courtesy of Trevor Tondro

Perhaps the most eye-catching of Relevant Group’s projects is New citizens, a beautifully reimagined 1930s art deco (formerly the home of the Hollywood Citizen-News journal) now transformed into a stunning event space by Rockefeller Kempel Architects. The building’s beauty convinced celebrity chef Evan Funke, of Venice’s Felix Trattoria, to set up shop mother wolf — his new “ode to Rome” — on the spot.

“What I love about Italian cuisine is the environment. Imagine sitting on the island of Capri, eating insalata caprese with the person you love, the ocean breeze on your face, sipping a nice glass of falanghina,” says Funke. “It’s really hard to replicate elsewhere. So when I first saw the renderings of the space Mother Wolf sits in, the grandeur presented a tremendous opportunity to set the stage for something special and transporting. More than ever, customers are looking to be transported into the theater of restaurants. »

The Citizen News building in Hollywood, home of chef Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf.

Eric Wolfinger

Funke is not the only famous restaurateur to bet on the region. In October, Executive Chef Nigel Stephens opened Superba Food + Bread in the 1920s building once occupied by the beloved Cat & Fiddle.

In December, Grand Master Recorders got its start in a former music studio of the same name where David Bowie and Stevie Wonder once recorded. It offers New World Italian cuisine in a unique historic space; If you’ve ever wanted to dine in a control room or recording room, here’s your chance.

Left: Grandmaster Recorders Snakes and Ladders cocktail with pisco, Aperol, aquavit, egg white and raspberries. Right: The opening night scene at the Desert 5 Spot bar on the Western-inspired rooftop of the Tommie Hotel.

Courtesy of Grandmaster Recorders; Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com

“There’s no denying the change in Hollywood’s culinary and cultural landscape, and it will be felt full force in 2022 as the surrounding area begins to return to some degree of normality,” says Grant Smillie, co-owner of Grandmaster Recorders.

Chefs are so confident in the region’s future that 2019 James Beard Award winner Tony Messina, Sicilian chef Enrico Merendino and Japanese chef Yoshiyuki Okuno have teamed up to open the fusion restaurant. May be this year at 6115 Sunset Blvd. in the former Paley space next to the Viacom office building. (A few blocks west, celebrity chef Nancy Silverton opened The barish chophouse inside the Hollywood Roosevelt in 2021.)

“The vibe is like a party,” Mama Shelter’s Jay says of the influx of new spots. “Mama LA arrived at the party when it started, and others are now arriving late. But we energize each other, and the interactions between companies are themselves an additional source of energy.

A room at the pet-friendly Godfrey Hotel.

Courtesy of Hotel Godfrey

As Netflix continues to expand in Hollywood, and the nearby Cinereama Dome is set to reopen this year, the neighborhood faces its share of challenges, including homelessness, crime and a previously poor reputation. According to Jay, crime and courage have decreased in recent years thanks to the active involvement of the Hollywood Business Improvement District, which organizes security patrols, beautification and promotion. “This rapid pace of reinvention will continue,” King predicts.

Nearly 100 years after its heyday – Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and Charlie Chaplin all shot movies in an alley there – this part of Hollywood is poised to once again make the area a high-end cultural destination for locals and tourists. “Given such a rich and diverse history, Hollywood is poised to become the most dynamic and transformative destination in the world,” says Davis. “He just needed the right catalyst to invoke the change that is happening today.”

***

The new dining rooms of Musso and Frank The new Palio de Musso wine room features murals that depict a historic horse racing scene in Siena, Italy.

Courtesy of Tina Whatcott Echeverria

Hollywood Boulevard Historic District Musso & Frank Grill just updated. Known for serving legends such as Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt over the years, the 102-year-old restaurant recently unveiled four new private dining rooms.

Designed by global architectural firm Gensler, the rooms are the first addition of new dining space to the restaurant since 1955.

“It was really important to us when designing these rooms that we made sure to look into the past [of Musso & Frank] and bring the past with us into the future,” says Mark Echeverria, COO and CFO of Musso & Frank. “We kept much of the same architectural and design elements that you already see in existing dining rooms.” (The restaurant closed over the holidays due to the omicron surge but is scheduled to reopen Jan. 11.)

Featuring wood paneling and murals on the upper walls, the new rooms include an intimate dining space and VIP wine room, as well as larger rooms to accommodate industry events for up to 50 people. —SYDNEY ODMAN

This story first appeared in the January 12 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.