Britain’s Prince Andrew stripped of royal patronages and military titlesExBulletin

Prince Andrew has renounced his military titles and royal patronages, and will defend himself as a private citizen in a civil suit in New York accusing him of sexual abuse.
RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:
The British royal family is once again in control of the damage. Buckingham Palace announced yesterday that Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth, will defend himself as a private citizen against allegations of sexual assault in a possible civil trial. Andrew returned his military titles and royal charities to the Queen. Later this year he could face allegations in a Manhattan courtroom that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl who was trafficked by the prince’s friend, the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has denied any wrongdoing. We have Frank Langfitt from NPR with us from London. Hello, Frank.
FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: Hi. Hello Rachel.
MARTIN: Why is the royal family making these moves now?
LANGFITT: Well, I think their hand was pretty much forced. On Wednesday, the New York judge denied Andrew’s motion to dismiss that lawsuit. So, as you said, it could go as far as a civil lawsuit. And they must get away from the prince as quickly as possible. They were also under pressure. There was this letter that came before the announcement. More than 150 veterans of the British Armed Forces have written an open letter to the Queen. And I want to read you some of it. They say we are particularly upset and angry that Prince Andrew will remain in the armed forces. If it was another senior army officer, it is inconceivable that he is still in office. And then they go on to say, basically, we understand this is your son. But please don’t let this go on any longer.
MARTIN: Wow. It’s not a done deal, though, that this case is going to trial at all, is it?
LANGFITT: No. And I think there’s probably great interest for the prince and the royal family to sort this out one way or another. The media attention, if it were to be judged, would be enormous and detrimental to the royal family, that’s for sure. He can definitely try to settle down. But the plaintiff’s attorney, her name is Virginia Giuffre. But the lawyer says she will likely want more than money and likely said something to vindicate her and other Jeffrey Epstein victims. Today Giuffre tweeted this. She said, my goal has always been to show that the rich and powerful are not above the law and should be held accountable.
MARTIN: It’s obviously so complicated for the royal family, isn’t it? And the queen is her second son. She lost her husband last year. I mean, she has a lot to do. What is the royal family’s strategy going forward?
LANGFITT: I think their strategy is to try to get the public to see the civil case as Andrew’s problem and not theirs. And timing is really important. This year, the queen will celebrate her platinum jubilee. It’s 70 years on the throne. That’s longer than any British monarch. We are talking about Queen Victoria, George III, who of course was the king during the American Revolutionary War. There are all kinds of celebrations in the works. I’ll give you an example, the baking contest. People will try to create the best pudding that will be named after the queen. In June, there will be a four-day public holiday. And frankly, they don’t want Andrew’s lawsuits clouding those celebrations.
MARTIN: But, I mean, as we know, the Royal Family has had a moment recently.
LANGFITT: Oh, it’s been a terrible few years. Yeah.
MARTIN: Yeah. I mean, their whole reputation, the monarchy, has been tarnished.
LANGFITT: It is. But, you know, I don’t think Andrew will sink the royal family at all. The queen remains very popular. His ratings are 76% in terms of approval here. Prince Charles, who is next in line, however, only gets about 45% of the polls. He’s not that popular. The queen is therefore now 95 years old. When it passes and Charles presumably takes over, it will be a challenge for him to modernize and keep the monarchy relevant to the people here.
MARTIN: Frank Langfitt of NPR in London. Thanks, Frank.
LANGFITT: It’s great talking, Rachel.
