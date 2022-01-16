When a tired Amitabh Bachchan gave a cheeky response to a reporter’s long monologue. Watch | Bollywood

An old video of Amitabh Bachchan, turned into a meme by fans, shows the actor answering a long question from a reporter in just a few words. The video appears to be from 2017, before the release of his film Sarkar 3, when Amitabh attended a press conference with his co-stars.

The video begins with a reporter attempting to ask the actor a question, which ends up becoming a monologue, as she is unable to make her point. She begins by listing Amitabh’s prestigious accolades before referring to him as the angry young man. The reporter then focuses on the character of Amitabhs – Subhash Nagre in Sarkar 3, before finally asking a question. She asked if Amitabh used to come home hungover after playing the character in Sarkar 3 and asked: how did you feel at the end of the day after filming as Subhash Nagre ?

In response to the question, an expressionless Amitabh Bachchan is heard responding: Kuchh nahi, ghar gaye, khaana khaye, so gaye (Nothing, used to go home, eat and sleep).

In Sarkar 3, Amitabh Bachchan co-starred with Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam among others. Sarkar 3 was the third and final installment in the Ram Gopal Varmas series of Sarkar films. The first came out in 2005, in which Abhishek Bachchan played Amitabh’s on-screen son. The second part, Sarkar Raj released in 2008, also starred Aishwarya Rai. Abhishek and Aishwarya got married the previous year. Amitabh and Abhishek have also co-starred in films such as Paa, Bunty Aur Babli and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Read also : Amitabh Bachchan gives sassy response to fan who asked him to post in Hindi

Amitabh was last seen in the 2021 film Chehre. His film lineup includes Brahmastra, Runway 34, Good Bye, Jhund and the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern. Amitabh co-stars with Deepika Padukone in the film. Last year, Amitabh also returned as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 which ended in December.