Channel 4 under fire from female stars for giving actor Noel Clarke airtime to plead his innocence

Channel4 is facing anger from female stars and staff for giving actor Noel Clarke airtime to plead his innocence to the fumbling claims of 20 women.

Network workers fear a Channel 4 documentary with the former Doctor Who star will leave him seeking sympathy and wondering why the public turned against him after the allegations.

Women working in the entertainment industry are also furious, with one well-known female star describing the planned show as “an insult to every woman treated so appallingly by this man”.

The documentary, titled The Canceling Of Noel Clarke, has already started filming, with Channel 4 sources saying it is being hailed internally as a “scoop”.

It is understood he could receive producer credit and have a financial interest in the controversial project.

The actor has made a name for himself by writing, directing and starring in the films Kidulthood, Adulthood and Brotherhood.

Clarke, 46, is also said to have sought the advice of a reputational damage expert in an effort to make a successful return to the entertainment world.

Staff at the public broadcaster are alarmed by the decision to work with Clarke, especially as Channel 4 is run by a woman, chief executive Alex Mahon.

A well-known actress said, “The premise of the show seems to win back sympathy for Noel, as if he were some kind of victim.

“In my opinion, this is an insult to every woman treated so appallingly by this man.”

Clarke’s career was derailed last April when 20 women who knew him in a professional capacity made allegations of sexual harassment and bullying in The Guardian newspaper. Some then went to the police to report incidents.

The married father-of-three, whose crime series Bulletproof was canceled by Sky One last year, has denied sexual misconduct or criminal behavior but apologized for his actions and said he would seek help professional.

In a statement at the time, he said: “In my 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and have never received a complaint against me.”

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologize. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing.

Channel 4 said last night: ‘[The documentary] is in the early stages of development and as part of this process, the production company has begun approaching a number of potential participants.