The real-life agent who inspired Jessica Chastain’s new Hollywood spy thriller

There was a secret agent with a three-digit code long before 007 appeared on the scene.

A mysterious woman known only as Agent 355 was a spy for the Patriots during the American Revolution.

She worked undercover from 1778 to 1780 and her identity card was even kept secret from the first US President, then General George Washington.

Now, 355 is once again celebrated as the inspiration for the new Hollywood blockbuster The 355.

It is the fictional story of a group of female spies who stop a terrorist group from starting World War III. It stars Jessica Chastain, who pitched the idea after being inspired by 355.















Picture: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS 2021)



She then produced the film alongside director Simon Kinberg and helped recruit Diane Kruger, Lupita Nyongo, Penelope Cruz and Fan Bingbing.

Greeting the agent, Jessica told the Sunday Mirror: Her real name is unknown at this time.















Picture: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS 2020. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.)



She is only known as 355 in the newspapers.

And so women in espionage use 355 as a nickname, as a badge of honor, as a representation or a symbol of women working in the shadows, who are unsung heroes.

And I was really moved when I heard this story of a woman who works in espionage who told me about 355 and I said, it must be in our movie. Because it’s a way to honor this woman who has never been honored.

The question is, who was Agent 355, the woman who risked her life as the newly founded Patriots of the United States fought against British rule?

Although his identity is unknown, some facts about him seem clear.

She was part of the Culper Ring, a network of spies organized by Major Benjamin Tallmadge and General Washington in 1778 during the British occupation of New York.















Picture: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)



Abraham Woodhull and Robert Townsend led the ring, using the aliases Samuel Culper Sr and Samuel Culper Jr, while Tallmadge was called John Bolton.

There is a significant reference to Agent 355 in a letter to Washington, with Woodhull calling her the one who has always served this correspondence.

It is thought that she was probably recruited by Woodhull and went on to have some social prominence.

She was probably living in New York at the time and at some point had contact with British Major John Andr and American military officer Benedict Arnold. Andre was hanged by the American Continental Army for being a spy and for helping Arnolds attempt to return the fort at West Point, New York, to the British, an act of treason most likely uncovered by Agent 355.

There have been a series of names floating around as to the possible identity of 355, including Woodhulls neighbor Anna Strong.

She allegedly helped the Culper Ring with a simple code that involved sending messages using laundry on her clothesline in Setauket, Long Island.

First, a black petticoat would attract the attention of Caleb Brewster, a patriot who attacked British shipping. He could see a ship’s signal offshore, while Culper Ring chief Woodhull could also see it from his nearby farm.















Picture: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS 2021)



Strong would put up to six handkerchiefs on the clothesline, the number identifying the cove where Brewster would then drop off the supplies in Woodhull.

But historians disagree on whether Strong could have been 355 years old. Authors Brian Kilmeade and Don Yaeger question geographic issues and point out that she had 10 children, who would have been left without parents if she had been arrested.

So who else is a contender?

One theory suggests it may have been Robert Townsend’s common-law wife, as reports suggest he was in love with Agent 355.

Other possible candidates include Sarah Horton Townsend, Townsend’s cousin, and Elizabeth Burgin, both of whom were active in favor of independence.















Either way, Agent 355 is believed to have played a major role in exposing Arnold as a defector to loyalists and arresting Andr.

She may also have been a member of a prominent loyalist family, which would have put her within easy reach of British commanders.

Some historians claim that 355 was arrested in 1780 and died on the prison ship HMS Jersey, where she may have given birth to a boy named Robert Townsend Jr.

Expert Alexander Rose disagrees, insisting that the women were not kept on board the prison ships and there were no birth records.

Other theories include the possibility that she was simply an unrelated woman who provided useful information. The mystery has kept historians guessing for nearly two and a half centuries.

Actress Jessica, who played a CIA agent in the 2012 spy thriller Zero Dark Thirty, was certainly fascinated by the stories of 355. She felt compelled to make an all-female spy film, a feeling reinforced when she attended the Cannes Film Festival.















Picture: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS 2020. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.)



Jessica, 44, says: I was at Cannes and I was a bit disappointed to see all these posters of ensembles of men in the action genre but never of women.

So when I called the actresses I said, that’s my idea, I learned a lot about women in spying on Zero Dark Thirty, and if we were to make a movie that really celebrates women in the world and celebrates them for their intellect and skills as their most valuable asset?

And then also, what if we raised the money ourselves and owned the film and became the bosses?

I feel like it’s kind of a political act in making movies. So that was my pitch and everyone I contacted said yes.

The stars did their own fight scenes in the film, which is now in theaters, and Diane Kruger even trained with Israeli intelligence agency Mossad. Jessica came a crop, banging her head on a marble floor in an exchange.

She says: I heard a crack. My stunt man came, put his hand here [on her head] and said, I’m sorry but I have to put it back. And I was put back what? Oh my God, what’s going through my head! But I guess it was like a hematoma, like blood, and I remember thinking, okay.

Jessica was taken to hospital but resisted and made a full recovery. Invoking the tenacity and spirit of 355 herself.