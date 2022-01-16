The best teenage drama on TV.

yellow jackets is, objectively, disgusting. (Spoilers ahead, both for show and your appetite.) In my house, we have set rules for watching it. These include: never during a meal alone early vision paired with a bowl of meatballs was not enough to learn this lesson and preferably on an empty stomach; not too close to bedtime and ideally followed by an episode of something extremely light and cheerful. It’s important to establish the most comfortable environment in which to immerse yourself in the series because, while you never really know what to expect in any given episode of yellow jackets, you can count on it being raw. An improvised amputation operation with an axe, wolves gnawing off half of someone’s face, maggots for breakfast and much more are on the table.

Short, yellow jackets is a show about a high school girl’s soccer team stranded in the wild for over a year after a grisly plane crash on their way to the national championships in 1996. Left to fend for themselves in a harsh mountain climate , the girls are getting wilder and wilder. The show plays fast and loose with the occult, leaving it unclear if some otherworldly force is causing much of their misery in these woods. (Another fan theory posits that there is nothing sinister among the trees. Rather, reality is scarier than fiction and the combination of exhaustion, hunger, and fear blasts both the team and the viewers at the snap of each branch.) The show is set in the present day, with surviving members Shauna, Nat, Misty, and Taissa of the football team struggling to settle into a life normal, twenty years after their collective trauma. The quartet, played by Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress, respectively, is a rich tapestry of hot mess. Shauna secretly spins the rabbits chewing her garden and then feeds them as a stew for her family. (She also threaded at least one human!) Misty tortures the elderly in her medical care at a nursing home and keeps a journalist imprisoned in her basement. Nat struggles with drug addiction and Taissa’s violent insomnia has driven a wedge between her and his wife and young son, Sammy.

What is more convincing yellow jackets, however, in the middle of all the gruesome mysteries is the cast treatment of the younger iterations. It’s no surprise in 2022 to see older versions of the football team as multi-dimensional, flawed humans. But it’s still refreshing to see teenage girls portrayed on screen in all their horrible hormonal glory as I remember them being back when I was a year old. Every summer, growing up, I spent a month at a Girl Scout camp in the Adirondack Mountains. It was on an island and we slept in tents with no electricity or running water. (It was nearby, though, my mom would like me to point it out here.) It was rustic. It was fun. It was also an emotional rollercoaster. Every summer, I was part of this small community, isolated from the rest of the world, without internet or cell phone, where suddenly a random assembly of two dozen girls was my whole universe. That don’t mean my sweet summer camp was in anyway the same as being stranded in the Canadian wilderness with winter impending and no snow boots, but instead finding myself staring yellow jackets and feel a strange, subtle familiarity.

I find myself watching yellow jackets and feel a strange, subtle familiarity.

There’s a moment early in the season when Misty destroys the planes’ black box, shattering the team’s best hope of being rescued with it. Misty isn’t on the team; shes the student manager. A bespectacled jerk with a crush on Coach, she is neglected and fired until they all crash into chaos. Suddenly, she’s a hero: Misty was apparently raised by doomsday preparations in New Jersey and knows how to splint a broken bone, cauterize a wound, and forage for food. It is necessary for apparently the first time. This emotional high, the rush to finally be appreciated and included, that hit me hard. It’s so easy to make Misty a villain as she ruins the one thing that could help save her and her team; I literally screamed Oh my god, you psycho in front of my TV screen watching this happen. But it’s also a great crystallization of how hard it is to be a teenager, how all-consuming those feelings of isolation can be, and how far you and the ever-fluctuating hormones taking over your brain would be willing to go. to feel even a little part of the crowd.

My camp mates were, every day, my best friends and the loves of my life. (It was a girls’ camp, after all; statistically some of us must have been gay.) They were my mortal enemies, my sisters in secret late-night rituals, my compatriots in mutiny, and my allies in the negotiation of peace treaties. It was a very small society with no showers, where we spoke candidly about our bodies in a way that I had never experienced in the real world. We chatted about our collective crush on the maintenance guy, the bachelor in his 20s on the island trying to figure out who he liked the most based on how long the stares lasted during the morning flag ceremony . (In yellow jackets, Misty is also convinced that she and the coach are in a secret relationship.) We shared the things we feared most in the world. There was something about the complete stillness and complete darkness of these woods that offered the kind of mental clarity one can only have at this age. It was all so important to us that adults, myself included, knowingly laugh because time makes it easy to forget how not being included in something feels like it could kill you at that age. When you’re young and your friends turn you on, you’d rather be dead.

In the opening scenes of yellow jackets pilot, the girls track down one of their teammates, knocking her into a hole filled with punji sticks, where she falls and is impaled to death. And then they seem to eat it by handfuls. I tip my hat to the noisemaker who made the sounds of bare, hungry hands digging into a pile of charred human flesh; it’s vivid and impossible to forget. Here is where the analogy with me and my fellow Girl Scouts ends, of course. But that dramatic purpose, the impossibility of the scenario these girls find themselves in, is what brings out all of their otherwise mundane emotions. The sadness, anger, and obsession they feel is no different than what any normal, uninhibited teenager might feel after a plane crash.

Why We’re Not Talking About Bruno Is Disney’s Biggest Hit Since Let It Go Macbeth’s Tragedy Solves the problem that curses most adaptations of Shakespeare station elevenThe Creator Explains Why He Changed the Endings of the Books What did station eleven So rewarding

yellow jackets highlights the fears and desires that so many of us had at that age. But instead of being portrayed as the kind of behavior that might make someone’s mom say calm down, it’s not the end of the world, you will liveand, you come to see these feelings and respect them as real and serious. Perhaps because they are unmistakably those two things; most of these girls, in all likelihood based on how things are going for them so far this season, won’t live. Within this framework, their interpersonal relationships are taken seriously, something other media too often fail to do. And although the average teenager will not face these same circumstances, yellow jackets understands that being a teenager sometimes feels like life or death, and it plays smartly (and brutally) on that feeling. It’s the rare show that puts teenage girls on screen for who they really are: filthy, sweaty, loving, smart, funny, resourceful and feeling like they have no skin, just teeth. gross nerve endings. Literally.