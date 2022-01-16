Entertainment
Who is Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes’ voice actor in Warzone Pacific and Vanguard?
Who is Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes’ voice actor is something many are wondering now that the new operator has been added to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific as part of the games’ first major update of 2022. .
Here’s a breakdown of who voices Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and Vanguard.
For those familiar with both Call of Duty and Valorant, it looks like Neon isn’t the only new playable character hailing from the Philippines.
While Riot Games has worked with Vanille Velasquez in their respective game, it’s great to see Sledgehammer Games and co. doing something similar here for Isabella Reyes with Filipino voice actress Jenn Wong.
A native of San Diego County, California, as well as a graduate of UCLA’s School of Film and Television, Wong is known for her previous voice-over work in Disney XDs Yo-Kai Watch and Yo-Kai Watch The Movie: It’s the Secret. of Birth, Meow! and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.
With his own personal background, as well as his professional voice acting expertise, it certainly seems like Wong was the right person to voice Reyes in Call of Duty.
Arriving in Warzone Pacific and Vanguard with the Season Ones Mid-Season Update, Reyes is the latest member of Task Force Trident to debut in the game.
Reyes was raised in the Territory of the Philippine Islands and trained by her father from an early age to become a martial arts master. During his childhood, he taught him Arnis, the national martial art of the Philippines. Together they practiced hand-to-hand combat, as well as fighting with sticks, knives, blades, and learning weapon disarming techniques.
After her father’s tragic passing, Reyes joined the Hukbalahap Resistance, where she honed the combat skills he had taught her. A deadly close combat specialist, she continues the fight with her trusty Welgun SMG to seek justice for her father.
Reyes is available through featured bundles in the in-game store. The first is the Wild Rose Operator Pack, which also includes two legendary weapon blueprints.
Players who have all three Trident members Francis Kai Lanakila, Lewis Howard, and Reyes unlocked and maxed level can unlock a special Gold outfit for all three operators, as well as a Platinum outfit if they have at least three other task forces at most. up to level 20.
