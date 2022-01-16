Hana Cross shows off her underboob in a black collared crop top as she leaves Hollywood nightclub

Entertainment
Hana Cross wowed onlookers as she returned from a posh Hollywood nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning with a friend.
The model, 24, sent heartbeats as she showed off her underbust in a black crop top with a white collar, which she paired with coordinating baggy pants.
Showcasing her toned midriff in the skimpy number, Hana slung a Prada handbag over her shoulder.
She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers with black panels and clutched her phone while holding her own fashion show in the street.
Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend donned a delicate gold chain around her svelte waist with a black face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In November, the British social media influencer was spotted leaving Nobu with Scott Disick.
It’s the first time the Keeping Up With The Kardashian personality has been linked to a British model, who split from David and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn, 22, in 2019 after almost a year of dating.
Scott, who was recently dumped by Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s daughter Amelia Hamlin, shares three children with former partner Kourtney Kardashian.
He has since been spotted with a mystery woman and has been seen with his ex-model Christine Burke.
Hana, meanwhile, was linked to actor Rafferty Law, 25, when they were spotted kissing and cuddling at the All Points East festival in East London.
