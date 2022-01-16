Bollywood celebrities react to Virat Kohli’s departure from Test captain, Sushmita Sen’s ex-BF Rohman Shawl shares post-breakup life lessons and more





Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl, Ia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and others are some of today’s leading entertainment journalists. If you’ve had a busy day and want to know what’s been going on in the world of entertainment, you’ve come to the right place. Bollywood celebrities react to Virat Kohli’s departure from Test captain, Sushmita Sens ex-BF Rohman Shawl shares post-breakup life lessons, No relief for Salman Khan in libel case and other stories of this type are part of our new OTT trends. So read on to learn more about our OTT newsmakers of the day Also Read – Bigg Boss 15: SHAMELESS DESPO TEJO trends as netizens slam Tejasswi Prakash for playing the victim and wife card see tweets Bollywood celebrities react to Virat Kohli stepping down as Test captain

Virat Kohli has made a shocking announcement to relinquish the captaincy of India’s men’s Test cricket team just a day after India lost a Test series in South Africa. Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and others liked her post. Also Read – Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda Goes Beast Mode; Preggers Kajal Aggarwal shines in latest photos and more Sushmita Sens ex-BF Rohman Shawl shares post-breakup life lessons ALSO READ – Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Live Updates: Teri maa stupid, says Karan Kundrra to Pratik Sehajpal as they fight; Salman Khan takes on Tejasswi Prakash Sushmita Sens’ ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl recently had an Ask Me Anything session. Responding to a question about recovering from COVID, he said: The biggest lesson learned, no matter how big the problem is, if you have the will you can deal with it on your own! It hurts, it hurts and it stays !!! Remember that in the end, you win!

Read the full story here: Sushmita Sens ex-BF Rohman Shawl shares post-breakup life lessons No compensation for Salman Khan in defamation case Salman Khan had filed a defamation suit against Ketan Kakkad, owner of land next to his farm in Panvel. According to Salman, Kakkad defamed him during an interview with a YouTube channel. According to reports, the Mumbai City Civil Court recently dismissed any interim restraining order in the defamation suit.

No compensation for Salman Khan in defamation case

https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/entertainment-news-salman-khan-denied-interim-relief-by-mumbai-court-in-defamation-case-against-panvel-neighbor-1989418/ Does Alia Bhatt miss travel?

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to post a photo in which she is surrounded by books. Its caption read: Here but not there, always far away somewhere. From the emojis, it looked like she missed traveling. Read the full story here: Alia Bhatt misses traveling Lata Mangeshkars Health Update

Lata Mangeshkars health update, Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital said: She continues to be in intensive care under observation. We have to wait and watch. Pray for his healing. She will remain in the hospital. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

