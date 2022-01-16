West End actor amazed at outpouring of humanity to buy ‘lifesaving cancer drug’ not available on NHS

A former West End stage actor has reached out to the public for help after being diagnosed with stage 4B mantle cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive type of cancer.

Richard Tyler, who has played leading roles in plays like The Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables in the past, says his world was turned upside down after learning in early December that he would be dead within months. he was not receiving chemotherapy. .

This type of cancer is known to come back after going into remission. Richard was, however, informed of a drug called Obinuturzumab which increases the chances of recovery by 15%.

The problem is that the drug is currently still in trials and is neither licensed by the NHS nor by private healthcare companies. Richard and his wife Kelly therefore turned to GoFundMe to raise 40,000 to cover the costs of the drug.

What they didn’t expect, however, was that they would reach their goal in just a few days, with some donations reaching up to 2,000.

Speaking to MyLondon, Richard said: We couldn’t have predicted such generosity. We have seen insane donations. The love, support and compassion have been overwhelming. It’s almost incomprehensible that in seven days we exceeded the target.

We had a donation of 1000 from someone which remains a complete mystery to us.

There were two 2,000 donations. One was from a very good friend and client who attended a workshop I led 19 or 20 years ago. The other is from a charity called Marketing Academy which I have supported a lot with workshops for 5 or 6 years.





He added: Some of the donors are people I ran workshops for 15 years ago, but haven’t had any interaction with since, except they’re connections on LinkedIn.

Richard was amazed when he initially posted his diagnosis on LinkedIn, just to explain his absence from social media to his connections. He said the post received around 2,000 love heart responses, most of which were complete strangers.

One respondent even offered to get tested to see if they could be a bone marrow donor.

It was an extraordinary outpouring of humanity at its best, said Richard.









While the fundraiser says any donation over their target of 40,000 would be given to Cancer Research UK, Richard says he and his wife have now decided to set up a foundation.

He said: We realize that we have been privileged and that the majority of families have to manage their cancer journey with very little money and in isolation, so we are going to set up a foundation called the Willowtree Foundation.

We want to find a family with whom we can be traveling companions and support them financially. The financial cost of cancer is around 10,000 to 12,000 per year. But along with that, we like to offer friendship and companionship, and stand shoulder to shoulder with them.

We don’t know exactly what that looks like at the moment, but we were looking for our first family, possibly one with blood-related cancer.

Ideally, we want to support 10 families, but we need to find the first one.

As of this writing, Richards’ fundraiser has already raised more than 44,700 donations from more than 750 people.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, you can do so by clicking here .