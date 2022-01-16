Entertainment
West End actor amazed at outpouring of humanity to buy ‘lifesaving cancer drug’ not available on NHS
A former West End stage actor has reached out to the public for help after being diagnosed with stage 4B mantle cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive type of cancer.
Richard Tyler, who has played leading roles in plays like The Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables in the past, says his world was turned upside down after learning in early December that he would be dead within months. he was not receiving chemotherapy. .
This type of cancer is known to come back after going into remission. Richard was, however, informed of a drug called Obinuturzumab which increases the chances of recovery by 15%.
READ MORE: Family and friends raise 30,000 in less than 24 hours for teenager whose body was found in the River Thames
The problem is that the drug is currently still in trials and is neither licensed by the NHS nor by private healthcare companies. Richard and his wife Kelly therefore turned to GoFundMe to raise 40,000 to cover the costs of the drug.
What they didn’t expect, however, was that they would reach their goal in just a few days, with some donations reaching up to 2,000.
Speaking to MyLondon, Richard said: We couldn’t have predicted such generosity. We have seen insane donations. The love, support and compassion have been overwhelming. It’s almost incomprehensible that in seven days we exceeded the target.
We had a donation of 1000 from someone which remains a complete mystery to us.
There were two 2,000 donations. One was from a very good friend and client who attended a workshop I led 19 or 20 years ago. The other is from a charity called Marketing Academy which I have supported a lot with workshops for 5 or 6 years.
Do you want to stay up to date with the latest news, views, features, and opinions from across the city?
MyLondon The 12’s brilliant newsletter is full of all the latest news to keep you entertained, informed and motivated.
You’ll receive 12 stories straight to your inbox around noon. It’s the perfect lunchtime read.
And what’s more, it’s FREE!
The MyLondon team tell London stories for Londoners. Our reporters cover all the news you need – from City Hall to your local streets, so you never miss a moment.
Don’t skip a beat and sign up for The 12 newsletter here.
He added: Some of the donors are people I ran workshops for 15 years ago, but haven’t had any interaction with since, except they’re connections on LinkedIn.
Richard was amazed when he initially posted his diagnosis on LinkedIn, just to explain his absence from social media to his connections. He said the post received around 2,000 love heart responses, most of which were complete strangers.
One respondent even offered to get tested to see if they could be a bone marrow donor.
It was an extraordinary outpouring of humanity at its best, said Richard.
While the fundraiser says any donation over their target of 40,000 would be given to Cancer Research UK, Richard says he and his wife have now decided to set up a foundation.
He said: We realize that we have been privileged and that the majority of families have to manage their cancer journey with very little money and in isolation, so we are going to set up a foundation called the Willowtree Foundation.
We want to find a family with whom we can be traveling companions and support them financially. The financial cost of cancer is around 10,000 to 12,000 per year. But along with that, we like to offer friendship and companionship, and stand shoulder to shoulder with them.
We don’t know exactly what that looks like at the moment, but we were looking for our first family, possibly one with blood-related cancer.
Ideally, we want to support 10 families, but we need to find the first one.
As of this writing, Richards’ fundraiser has already raised more than 44,700 donations from more than 750 people.
If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, you can do so by clicking here.
Want the latest crime news, sports news or the latest London news straight to your inbox? Tailor your needs to suit you here.
Sources
2/ https://www.mylondon.news/news/health/west-end-actor-amazed-outpouring-22742657
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022