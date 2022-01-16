Two tourists robbed on their first trip to Los Angeles – CBS Los Angeles

BEVERLY GROVE (CBSA) Two British tourists made a harrowing first trip to Los Angeles after being robbed by gunmen in Beverly Grove near West Hollywood.

Guys with their hoods tight, could barely see their faces, jumped on us, grabbed us, said William Saunders, one of the victims. One of them had a small handgun on him and pointed it at my head.

Saunders and his friend told police the pair had just left a nightclub to wait for an Uber when the two armed suspects confronted them and demanded they hand over their valuables. Saunders said he immediately dropped his Rolex watch and rushed to a nearby restaurant before the two suspects turned their attention to his friend. Cellphone footage showed a hooded suspect and a friend of Saunders fighting over a bag in the middle of the street. Shortly after, a second suspect ambushed the victim from behind, grabbing him briefly, apparently to check his pockets before fleeing. Police did not release a detailed description of the suspects Friday evening.

The thieves fled with the victims’ Rolex watches, a designer bag and cash.

Locals say crime, especially robbery, is on the rise in this normally quiet neighborhood.

It happens so often and living here in the area is a huge concern, said Kyle Hennessy, who lives a few blocks from the flight.

Hennessy is very careful as she walks around the neighborhood after being robbed several years ago.

I carry my keys and my phone and put it in a pocket, she says. I hide it and I don’t have anything valuable to show about me because I think I was a little scared because it keeps happening.

The two victims were not seriously injured and said the experience spoiled any idea of ​​a return trip to the City of Angels.

Personally, I won’t be coming back here after this, Saunders said. I have never seen a gun before let alone have one to my head. Honestly, I thought I was going to lose my life at some point.