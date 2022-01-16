Desi Music Factory make their mainstream Bollywood debut with ‘S…

(MENAFN-IANS)

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) The upcoming film ‘Selfie starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, which is a remake of the Malayalam hit ‘Driving Licence’, will see Desi Music Factory label make its foray into Bollywood. The label known for chartbusters like ‘Dheeme Dheeme’, ‘Coca Cola Tu’ and ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’, among others, has teamed up with Dharma Productions as a music partner. Speaking about the collaboration, Anshul Garg, Founder and CEO of Desi Music Factory, said in a statement, “It’s exciting to be foraying into the film music space with none other than Dharma Productions.” The production house has been a catalyst for making iconic music for decades. It is an honor to move from the independent music scene to Bollywood for Selfiee with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. My team at Desi Music Factory is motivated and we hope wonderful music will come out of this collaboration,” he said. he adds. Setting the tone for the film, Dharma Productions director Karan Johar said, “The announcement of the ‘Selfie’ film clarifies the realm of the film.” One of its strengths is its music which sets the tone for the story. He added: Everything from the instruments, ambience, beats and ad lingo resonates with the brand of music that Desi Music Factory has carved over the years. The label has shared the country’s cultural identity with the world and it’s promising to have these hitmakers on our side. Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, said, “We are in a very dynamic industry. As we search for new ways to tell stories, we also explore talent that can tell a story through music. Supriya Menon Prithviraj, Producer and Prithviraj Productions partner of Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, said, “Music is an integral part of ‘Selfie’ and it’s wonderful to have music creators on board who share a global vision. . Indian music. –IANS yy/arm MENAFN15012022000231011071ID1103543867

