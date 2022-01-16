Akron, eighth grade, Weathervane’s youngest lighting designer

Eighth-grade student Wittman Sullivan, who has been performing on Akron-area stages for years, is now making his debut as a volunteer lighting designer for Weathervane Playhouse’s 8X10 TheatreFest.

He sees it as an excellent opportunity to diversify into the technical side of theatre.

His mentor, master electrician Jack-Anthony Ina of Richmond Heights, said the 14-year-old Wittman is arguably the youngest lighting designer the theater has ever had.

“I’m sure you’re the youngest,” Ina, a 22-year-old Baldwin Wallace theater graduate who was hired by Weathervane at 19, told Wittman.

Ina previously held the youngest lighting designer distinction.

Wittman, a theater student from Miller South who led the light board under Ina’s tutelage for “Kinky Boots” in the fall, was the only person besides lighting designer Ina who did it for the complex show, which was the first production Weathervane had ever done with over 1,000 light signals. Typically, the theater fills slots for different volunteer light panel operators each night.

“I’m very picky about getting a good light board operation and making sure we have someone consistent if we can,” Ina said of relying on Wittman for the complex show.

Wittman loved this job so much that he accepted Inain October’s invitation to be mentored as lighting designer for the winter 8X10 TheatreFest.

“I saw he was interested, and I saw he was having fun operating the light panels, so I was like, ‘We’re going to sign you up as a designer,'” said Ina.

Today, Akron resident Wittman is having fun creating his own lighting design for an eight-room festival that isn’t as complex as designing a glitzy pop musical. Since last week, the teenager has designed more than 30 lighting signs for the community theater festival.

The 8X10 TheatreFest, now in its 10th year, features eight 10-minute plays by playwrights from the US, UK and New Zealand who submitted their works and were chosen as semi-finalists. For the festival, which opened on Thursday and will run until January 23, audience members vote for the top three winners, who are announced after the final show.

Wittman, who said he enjoys the problem-solving aspect of technical theater, previously used props and staged plays as a volunteer for Weathervane’s “Memphis.” helped rig the LED video for “Kinky Boots”.

Wittman is eager to learn all he can about lighting, and Ina is happy to teach a young theater artist who is hungry to learn new technical skills. Ina, hired by Weathervane in 2019 in her senior year of college as a theater major on a stage management track, said young people of all ages should have the opportunity to learn about lighting design. .

“I really enjoy working with him. He wants to learn, but he also brings his own ideas,” he said of Wittman.

“I thought it was a good opportunity,” said Wittman, who has acting, singing and dancing experience, but not much technical theater experience. “I just think that to progress further in the theater, it helps to have more skills and abilities.”

The teenager, who wants to pursue a career in politics and urban planning while continuing to do theater on the side, says he is naturally drawn to the meticulous nature of lighting design.

“That’s what I love about most plays, which is the very fussy design,” Wittman said.

“Power Team”

Melanie Pepe, the theater’s general manager and artistic director, called Wittman and Ina a “power team.”

“They’re really enthusiastic and talented,” she said. “He is [Wittman is] just at the beginning of learning lighting design, but he learns very quickly.”

Ina said the only way to learn to design is to design. And he has plans for Wittman to go further.

“By next season, I hope he will also design the biggest shows,” Ina said. “All I would ask is that after he does that, his assistant designs a big show for me (to) see the process of that and how it works, and then get into the design.”

Wittman and Ina spent about 2 weeks working together on the lighting design for 8X10 TheatreFest. Ina is doubly busy mentoring Wittman on the lights and directing one of the 10-minute plays, the drama “The Handle.”

For Wittman’s training, the master electrician divided his teaching into a series of tasks, including having the teenager read each 10-minute script to find the main point of each show and ideas on how to focus that with lighting. They attended creative team meetings to find out what the set would look like and what the directors were looking for. They also talked about the colors the stories gave Wittman in his head and the mood he wanted to create with each short piece.

Keeping these ideas and the stage design of the rooms in mind, Ina taught Wittman how to refocus the existing light plot of the stage, while the electric bars of the lights were lowered to the floor. After Alan Costa’s entire skyline was edited, the teenager took an elevator to aim the lights.

Wittman’s lighting choices will play on the whites and grays of the entire skyline.

“He gets a lot of cool things to play with for his first lighting design,” Ina said.

Wittman said his first stint as a lighting designer was thrilling and nerve-wracking. And the design of the festival is unique because each of the eight short self-contained pieces has its own palette of sensations and colors.

“It’s much heavier on the more creative aspect of the design,” Wittman said.

Last weekend, Ina talked about the lighting designers who got into hyperdrive during tech week and how some people love that pressure and adrenaline.

“I love it,” Wittman said.

For each lighting idea Wittman has, Ina asks him why he made that choice.

“Every signal light you put on that stage has to have a reason. It can’t be there to be there,” Ina said. “Each of them should have real meaning and real impact behind them,” Ina said.

The mentorship experience has been invaluable to Wittman.

“I think I’m learning a lot from him, that’s the most important thing,” Wittman said of Ina. “And he puts pressure on me to be better at what I do.”

Art and restoration writer Kerry Clawson can be reached at 330-996-3527 or [email protected]

Details

To show: 8X10: Eileen Moushey Theater Festival

Or: Weather Vane Playhouse, 1301 Weathervane Lane, Akron

When: Until January 23; 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday

On the scene: Sage Katusin, Jay Farrell, Sean McConaha, Jeannie Clarkson, William Noussias, Jordan Potter, Jonathan Merechant, Donna Longfellow, M Evelyn Kidder, Mason Shuman, Makenna Bird, Mark Stoffer, Tong Xu, Caitlin Bradley, Adam Alderson, Jennifer Matas, Laura Niehaus, Brittany Oliver, Heather Culotta, Lindsay Dunphy

In the wings: Barry Wood, Stephen Taft, Scott Sullivan, Marj O’Neill-Butler, Jennifer O’Grady, Lindsey Brown, Rinn Packard, Scott Mullen, playwrights; Melanie Pepe, Fred Gloor, Jack-Anthony Ina, Tabitha Rox, Joshua Larkin, April Deming, Sandy Eaglen, Brian Westerley, directors; Jasen Smith, Lainey Bodenburg, Megan Nelson, costume design; Scott Davis, producer; Kelli Perk, stage manager; Alan Costa, scenic design; Wittman Sullivan, lighting design; Casey Ha, sound design

Cost: $18-$22

Information: 330-836-2626 or www.weathervaneplayhouse.com