Akron, eighth grade, Weathervane's youngest lighting designer

Published

3 mins ago

on

By

 


Eighth-grade student Wittman Sullivan, who has been performing on Akron-area stages for years, is now making his debut as a volunteer lighting designer for Weathervane Playhouse’s 8X10 TheatreFest.

He sees it as an excellent opportunity to diversify into the technical side of theatre.

His mentor, master electrician Jack-Anthony Ina of Richmond Heights, said the 14-year-old Wittman is arguably the youngest lighting designer the theater has ever had.

“I’m sure you’re the youngest,” Ina, a 22-year-old Baldwin Wallace theater graduate who was hired by Weathervane at 19, told Wittman.

Ina previously held the youngest lighting designer distinction.

Wittman, a theater student from Miller South who led the light board under Ina’s tutelage for “Kinky Boots” in the fall, was the only person besides lighting designer Ina who did it for the complex show, which was the first production Weathervane had ever done with over 1,000 light signals. Typically, the theater fills slots for different volunteer light panel operators each night.

“I’m very picky about getting a good light board operation and making sure we have someone consistent if we can,” Ina said of relying on Wittman for the complex show.

Wittman Sullivan, 14, left, trains Sunday with master electrician Jack-Anthony Ina at the control board at the Weathervane Playhouse.

Wittman loved this job so much that he accepted Inain October’s invitation to be mentored as lighting designer for the winter 8X10 TheatreFest.

“I saw he was interested, and I saw he was having fun operating the light panels, so I was like, ‘We’re going to sign you up as a designer,'” said Ina.

Today, Akron resident Wittman is having fun creating his own lighting design for an eight-room festival that isn’t as complex as designing a glitzy pop musical. Since last week, the teenager has designed more than 30 lighting signs for the community theater festival.

