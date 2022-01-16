Saget’s death shocks Hollywood | Z-non-digital

Words of sadness, respect and love for comedian and actor Bob Saget have filled the airwaves and social media since his death last week at age 65.
Saget, who became Americas dad with his appearances on sitcom Full House and music video compilation show Americas Funniest Home Videos in the 1990s, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9. There were no signs of trauma, gambling or drug abuse, according to a report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released last week.
It could take up to 12 weeks to determine the cause and manner of death, authorities said.
The news came as a shock to Sagets’ colleagues in the entertainment world. I’m broken. I’m empty. I am in shock, wrote Sagets Full House co-star John Stamos. I will never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Stamos added: I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone I’m not going to say goodbye yet He’s standing on stage killing! Another two-hour set in front of a few hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They laugh so hard they cry.
Comedian Randy Rainbow, who called Saget the kindest and sweetest soul, said on Twitter that he and Saget are planning a duet together. Longtime friend Gilbert Gottfried posted a smiling selfie of himself and Saget and said he and the actor stayed on the phone as usual, making each other laugh days before he died.
Fans paid tribute to Sagets’ warm turn as Danny Tanner on the popular TGIF sitcom Full House (1987-95) and its Netflix revival, Fuller House (2016-20). A widower and father of four who invites his brother-in-law (Stamos) and best friend (Dave Coulier) to move in to help with childcare, Tanner has become an Ozzie Nelson or Ward Cleaver for millennials.
Saget further cemented his beloved status with ’90s kids through his avuncular presence on Americas Funniest Home Videos, where he acted as emcee for a viewer-submitted blooper reel from 1989 to 1997.
Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us, but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us with as much grace as he always has, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, who share the time with one of the Full House Girls, said in a joint statement.
His talent for the emotional register of family sitcoms went beyond Full House. Kat Dennings, who played Sagets’ daughter in the short-lived follow-up to Full House Raising Dad in 2001 and 2002, wrote on Instagram that her Americas Dad nickname wasn’t just an act. I was his daughter on television for a season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful, she said. He constantly talked about his children.
Viewers of How I Met Your Mother heard Sagets’ voice as the narrator of this hit series, which ran for nine seasons on CBS.
Bob Saget was the wiser of me for nine years on How I Met Your Mother, tweeted cast member Josh Radnor. He was the nicest, most charming, funniest and most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensch.
Others remembered Saget as the crass stand-up who may have delivered the definitive version of the titular blue joke in the 2005 documentary The Aristocrats. It’s brilliant and not for the faint-hearted, wrote Jane Lynch. Sounding a similar note, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg recalled both Saget’s huge heart and abject madness.
Whatever their recollections of his work, however, almost all singled out Saget as one of the nicest people in a notoriously difficult company. Bob Saget was a human as charming as he was funny, wrote legendary writer-producer Norman Lear. And in my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I couldn’t have loved him more.
Jimmy Kimmel broke down in tears as he remembered his friend and fellow comedian during Monday’s episode of his late-night TV show.
I have so many wonderfully kind and encouraging texts and emails, calls from Bob, Kimmel said. He always had a compliment. He sometimes wrote just to tell me he loved me, and I know he did for a lot of people.
He was so funny. And I’m not talking about Full House or [Americas Funniest Home Videos] or stand-up comedy or movies. I mean funny for real. He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never.
As another of his TV daughters, Candace Cameron Bure, wrote of Saget, Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life.
Sagets’ wife, Kelly Rizzo Saget, released a statement last Monday calling her husband my absolute everything.
His statement read: I am so overwhelmed and in disbelief. I am deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, fans and peers. When the time is right and this news isn’t so raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, to everyone around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well.
The Associated Press and contributed to this report.
