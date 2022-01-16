Raiders Derek Carr fail in final game against Bengals

CINCINNATI — Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said earlier this month that he spent much of his childhood playing out the scenario he faced on Saturday night in a wild card game of the AFC against the Bengals.

Down seven, fourth and goal just inside the 10-yard line with the countdown.

These backyard sessions never felt like real life. Carr was intercepted trying to press the ball past Zay Jones in the dying seconds of a 26-19 loss.

“The hook game was right there at the hash,” Carr said. “The twisty road got it back but it was going to be tight with hands everywhere. I just tried to throw it hard where Zay would catch it. … He’s had a great run. Germaine Pratt played a great game.”

Pratt is the Bengals defenseman who came up with the ball.

“They played the same game again,” Pratt said, referring to a ball that was nearly intercepted by Jessie Bates. “So it was the same reading for me. I read the quarterback’s eyes. … I just took the opportunity. It’s Cover 3, so my job was to help inside, present for tilt or whatever was happening to me.

It wasn’t the result the Raiders wanted or expected.

Carr, Jones, tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs all said the offense expected to score a touchdown and head to overtime for the fifth time this season. The Raiders were 4-0 in the regular season in extra session.

That’s partly why interim manager Rich Bisaccia said he had already decided his side would give up an extra point to equalize instead of opting for a two-point conversion to try to win in regular time.

“We were pretty good in overtime,” he said. “I would hate to go that far and not give our guys the chance to continue playing football. It could have been a conversation, but I don’t think it would have been long.

Jones said he would think about the end game for a while.

“I just tried to be as open as possible,” he said. “I would have to watch the film to see what I could have done better. If I have the privilege and honor to be back with this organization, I know it will motivate me and this team next year.

The interception was Carr’s ninth fourth-quarter or overtime turnover this season, the most of any NFL player according to ESPN Stats and Info. It was also the sixth time he had been intercepted while targeting Jones.

Carr became the first Raiders player with 300+ passing yards in a playoff game since Jim Plunkett against the Browns in 1983.

Waller feels better

Star tight end Darren Waller just didn’t seem right with Carr when he returned to the lineup last week after missing a month with a knee injury. He appeared much more comfortable on Saturday night.

Waller had team-highs of seven catches and 12 targets for 76 yards and had a big catch in the seam last practice to pick up a third-and-17.

“I was pretty close,” Waller said when asked if he was playing 100%. “I wouldn’t say I was completely healthy, but I was definitely good enough to be out there playing to the best of my abilities.”

Solid beginnings

Josh Jacobs didn’t want his first career playoff game to end. The Alabama third-year running back rushed 13 times for 83 yards and caught four passes for 44 extra yards.

He took a moment to look around a jubilant Paul Brown stadium and soak up the pain of losing a heartbreaker and ending the season.

“I didn’t want to go there,” he said. “I didn’t want the game to end. I was frustrated. I think I had 50 something yards recalled due to penalties. I try to inspire callers and inspire guys by the way I carry myself on the court. I was trying to motivate the guys on the sidelines. It was difficult for me. »

Contact Adam Hill at [email protected] To follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.