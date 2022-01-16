WEBTOON and HYBE launch 7FATES: CHAKHO in collaboration with BTS | Business





LOS ANGELES and SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 15, 2022– WEBTOON, the world’s largest digital comics platform, and HYBE announced that the highly anticipated 7DESTINIES: YOUR is now available worldwide in ten languages. The first episode of the webcomic created in collaboration with 21st century pop icons BTS is now available on WEBTOON, with new episodes available every week. This press release is multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220115005002/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire) To celebrate the webcomic’s worldwide debut, WEBTOON has launched a series of digital billboards featuring members of BTS and selected scenes from 7DESTINIES: YOUR. The billboards will come to life in some major urban centers around the world, including New Yorks Times Square, Seoul, Bangkok and Taipei. These digital billboards follow a resounding success BTS social media teaser video which has over 50 million views. 7DESTINIES: YOUR is a dynamic story that follows seven young men bound by fate. After growing together through a series of trials and tribulations, they must become a unified group of seven to unlock their destinies. 7DESTINIES: YOUR is an urban fantasy story set in the near future, inspired by the “Chakhogapsa” tiger hunters of the Joseon Dynasty in Korea. The story is HYBE’s reinterpretation of traditional Korean tiger tales and a mythological world of wild beasts. WEBTOON and HYBE will also release original webcomics DARK MOON: THE ALTAR OF BLOOD and STAR SEARCHERS, created in collaboration with artists HYBE ENHYPEN and TOMORROW X TOGETHER respectively. Each webcomic will be published worldwide on WEBTOON. WEBTOON’s HYBE collaboration is part of the previously announced Super Casting campaign, a group of global partnerships that brings some of the world’s most exciting entertainment companies to WEBTOON. Super Casting enables major entertainment brands to work with WEBTOON to expand incredible IP and entertainment franchises to new platforms, fans and formats such as web novels and webcomics. Together with HYBE, WEBTOON maintains its global leadership in creating and nurturing global fandoms online. About WEBTOON WEBTOON is the world’s leading digital platform for visual storytelling. As the first modern platform for digital publishing and self-publishing digital comics, WEBTOON has revolutionized the way visual stories are created and consumed, empowering anyone to become a creator. WEBTOON has also become a cultural and global phenomenon, pioneering the distribution and consumption of comics on the web. With an average of over 72 million monthly active users, more people consume WEBTOON series than watch most TV shows. WEBTOON offers a large and diverse catalog of content from around the world, including romance, thriller, fantasy, comedy and more. WEBTOON is the No. 1 app among 16-24 year olds in Korea, and ranks No. 1 among the same group in other countries as well. Launched in the United States in 2014, WEBTOON offers thousands of creator-owned series with episodes updated daily. Also benefiting from partnerships with Legendary, POW!, Top Cow/Image, and more, WEBTOON takes storytelling to the next level. The creators have been nominated for multiple Eisner Awards and have won a host of Ringo Awards. The WEBTOON app is free to download on Android and iOS devices. About HYBE HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, is an entertainment lifestyle platform company that innovates the music industry under the mission of “We Believe in Music”. The company was listed on the KOSPI Market of Korea Exchange (KRX) in October 2020. HYBE has established its entertainment lifestyle business ventures on three pillars. The label division brings together music-centric creatives and artists such as BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, SEVENTEEN, ENHYPEN and ZICO. Solution operates specialized business units for video content, intellectual property, learning and games. The platform division connects and extends all of HYBE’s content and services. Based on organic operations and synergies created in each area, HYBE aims to create top-notch content, broaden the fan experience and make a difference for everyone who enjoys a music-based entertainment lifestyle. . Show source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220115005002/en/ CONTACT: Kiel Hume, PR and Global Communications Manager, WEBTOON Brands [email protected] KEYWORD: SOUTH KOREA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOCIAL MEDIA ONLINE PUBLISHING MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY COMMUNICATIONS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY WOMEN TEENS MUSIC LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) CONSUMER ENTERTAINMENT INTERNET SOURCE: WEBTOON Copyright BusinessWire 2022. PUBLISHED: 01/15/2022 7:00 PM / DISK: 01/15/2022 7:02 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220115005002/en

