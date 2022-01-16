When Marvel’s Kingpin Actor Vincent D’Onofrio Danced To A Sanjay Dutt Song For Vidhu Vinod Chopra | Hollywood

Marvel’s Kingpin, played by Vincent D’Onofrio, is one of the baddest and baddest villains in entertainment right now. Vincent’s performance has most fans associating his face with the character more than himself. So seeing him dancing happily in a field to a Hindi song is a sight that may surprise many.

A 2015 YouTube video shows Vincent, wearing a red blazer and cowboy hat, dancing in a field to Sanjay Dutt’s song Maaf Karo. In the video titled Vincent Goes Bollywood, the actor not only dances but also syncs perfectly with the Hindi lyrics.

The video is from seven years ago when Vincent starred in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Hollywood movie Broken Horses. A separate BTS video from the set gives the backstory behind the video. In it, director Vidhu explains that the film’s cast and crew created a video introducing themselves using songs from his old films. Vincent’s “performance” was part of this potpourri.

In the second video, released by Vidhu’s production house, Vincent is seen rehearsing his lines and moves for the dance. Vidhu then said, “The big surprise was on the closing night when they started playing a video on TV. It took me a while to realize that these guys were playing to my music from movies Bollywood.” Maaf Karo is from Vidhu’s 2000 film Mission Kashmir and was photographed on Sanjay Dutt. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan.

Broken Horses is the official English language remake of the director’s 1989 Hindi film, Parinda. The character Vincent played in Broken Horses was portrayed by Nana Patekar in the Hindi original.

Vincent D’Onofrio first rose to prominence with a supporting role in the acclaimed war film Full Metal Jacket in 1987. He went on to star in films like Jurassic World and Men In Black as well as the television series Criminal Intent. He first played Marvel villain Kingpin aka Wilson Fisk in the Netflix series Daredevil before making his first MCU appearance as the same character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye.