Actor Vikrant Massey upsets Indian cricket fans with his apology to the South African team

The third test match against South Africa upset Indian skipper Virat Kohli and he ended up commenting against the host broadcasters via a stump mic. Noting this, actor Vikrant Massey issued an apology on Twitter to the South African cricket team for the behavior of the Indian players on the pitch. This was not well received by Indian cricket fans. The DRS decision came in Round 21 of South Africa’s second round. During the match, Proteas captain Dean Elgar reviewed R Ashwins’ delivery decision, where he was challenged for a DRS decision.

Here is the tweet:

Most Indian cricket fans are deeply embarrassed by our boys’ strident antics at the box office. . Good game. Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) January 14, 2022

However, Elgar survived with the LBW, after replays showed the ball hit him below the knees. On the other hand, hawk-eye cameras showed the bullet going over the stumps. This caused the Indian player to lose his temper. With this in mind, Massey issued an apology to the South African cricket team: “Most Indian cricket fans are deeply embarrassed by our boys’ strident antics at the box office. “And since no one would in these times of chest machismo, which is very popular in my country, I and most of my acquaintances would like to apologize to the SA Cricket team. Good game.”

Miffed Indian cricket fans posted reactions on Twitter against Messeys’ tweet:

we are really proud of our boys and FYI no one here has asked for your unsolicited opinions. s./ily kohli (@iamautumnspark) January 15, 2022

I’m an Indian fan and I’m not embarrassed. They got what they deserved. LORELLA (@lover_edser) January 15, 2022

Cricbuzz cricket fan, please start watching live cricket then comment. Mohit Bohra (@mohitbohra07) January 15, 2022

Apologize to Australia and all the teams that bullied the Indian cricket team in the past. Don’t include your compliant point of view in most. Most Indian cricket fans are proud of the Indian Test cricket team! . (@xoxomaliha) January 15, 2022

I’m an Indian and I’m not bothered by what our boys did. (@WeAdoreVirat) January 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Virat Kholi resigned as captain of the Indies Test on Saturday. In a statement to the media, Kholi thanked BCCI and MS Dhoni for the opportunity. Kohli wrote, “I’ve always believed in giving my 120% in everything I do, and if I can’t do it, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team.”

