Entertainment
Actor Vikrant Massey upsets Indian cricket fans with his apology to the South African team
The DRS decision came in Round 21 of South Africa’s second round. During the match, Proteas captain Dean Elgar received LBW on the delivery of R Ashwins, where he was challenged for a DRS decision. (Credits: IANS)
Actor Vikrant Massey is facing backlash from Indian cricket fans due to his apology to the South African team on Day 3 of the Third Test.
- News18.com
- Last update:January 16, 2022, 11:49 a.m. HST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The third test match against South Africa upset Indian skipper Virat Kohli and he ended up commenting against the host broadcasters via a stump mic. Noting this, actor Vikrant Massey issued an apology on Twitter to the South African cricket team for the behavior of the Indian players on the pitch. This was not well received by Indian cricket fans. The DRS decision came in Round 21 of South Africa’s second round. During the match, Proteas captain Dean Elgar reviewed R Ashwins’ delivery decision, where he was challenged for a DRS decision.
Here is the tweet:
Most Indian cricket fans are deeply embarrassed by our boys’ strident antics at the box office. .
Good game.
Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) January 14, 2022
However, Elgar survived with the LBW, after replays showed the ball hit him below the knees. On the other hand, hawk-eye cameras showed the bullet going over the stumps. This caused the Indian player to lose his temper. With this in mind, Massey issued an apology to the South African cricket team: “Most Indian cricket fans are deeply embarrassed by our boys’ strident antics at the box office. “And since no one would in these times of chest machismo, which is very popular in my country, I and most of my acquaintances would like to apologize to the SA Cricket team. Good game.”
Miffed Indian cricket fans posted reactions on Twitter against Messeys’ tweet:
we are really proud of our boys and FYI no one here has asked for your unsolicited opinions. s./ily kohli (@iamautumnspark) January 15, 2022
I’m an Indian fan and I’m not embarrassed. They got what they deserved. LORELLA (@lover_edser) January 15, 2022
Cricbuzz cricket fan, please start watching live cricket then comment. Mohit Bohra (@mohitbohra07) January 15, 2022
Apologize to Australia and all the teams that bullied the Indian cricket team in the past. Don’t include your compliant point of view in most. Most Indian cricket fans are proud of the Indian Test cricket team! . (@xoxomaliha) January 15, 2022
I’m an Indian and I’m not bothered by what our boys did. (@WeAdoreVirat) January 15, 2022
Meanwhile, Virat Kholi resigned as captain of the Indies Test on Saturday. In a statement to the media, Kholi thanked BCCI and MS Dhoni for the opportunity. Kohli wrote, “I’ve always believed in giving my 120% in everything I do, and if I can’t do it, I know it’s not the right thing to do. I have absolute clarity in my heart and I cannot be dishonest to my team.”
Read all the latest news, breaking news and updates on coronavirus here.
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/actor-vikrant-massey-upsets-indian-cricket-fans-with-his-apology-to-south-african-team-4663205.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022