Bob Saget mourned by John Stamos and his Hollywood colleagues: I’m gutted





With shock and sadness, Hollywood says goodbye to Bob Saget, as Orlando police confirm the death of the ‘Full House’ star at the age of 65. For eight years, Saget starred as the widowed father of three daughters on one of the most beloved family sitcoms of all time before using his clean reputation on ‘Full House’ to launch a second career as a comedian. of ironically steamy stand-up. He then returned to the role that made him famous in a sequel series, “Fuller House,” which aired on Netflix from 2016 to 2020. Among those memorializing Saget is his longtime co-star John Stamos, who played Danny’s brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis. “I’m broken. I’m gutted. I’m in complete and utter shock,” Stamos tweeted. “I will never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. I’m broken. I’m empty. I am in total and utter shock. I will never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022 Candace Cameron Bure, who grew up on “Full House” next to Saget, also expressed her deep sorrow. “I don’t know what to say,” she tweeted alongside a heartbroken enoji. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I have ever known in my life. I loved him so much. I do not know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I have ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022 Bob Saget has achieved the highest levels of success in the network’s sitcom format, becoming one of the genre’s most recognizable and beloved stars,” National Comedy Center executive director Journey Gunderson said in a statement. “At the same time, he plied his craft as a stand-up comedian for decades, staying true to his own authentic comedic voice that was bold, boundary-pushing and always provocative. “I know people lose loved ones, good people, every day. Nobody gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget is deeply touching,” Jason Alexander tweeted. “If you didn’t know him he was kind and dear and cared deeply about people. He was the definition of a “good egg”. Too early, he leaves. Gilbert Gottfried tweeted that he was “still in shock” at Saget’s sudden passing, after speaking to him on the phone just days ago. Kat Dennings, who starred alongside Saget in the short-lived sitcom “Raising Dad” in 2001, said he was “kind and protective” and “the loveliest man”. Read more Hollywood reactions to Saget’s passing below: Still… in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian and fellow aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq —Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022 RIP Bob Saget. Everything I begin to write about him just seems inadequate. He is universally loved. I’m so thankful he was my friend. —Jim Norton (@JimNorton) January 10, 2022 I know people lose loved ones, good people, every day. Nobody gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits hard. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared deeply about people. He was the definition of a good egg. Too soon he leaves. #RipBobSaget — Jason Alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 10, 2022 Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Really one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022 Oh my God. Bob Saget!!! The most charming man. I was his daughter on TV for a season and he was always so kind and protective. So sorry for his family. -Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022 Bob Saget was such an adorable and funny human. And in my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I couldn’t have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO —Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

