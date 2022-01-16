Allu Arjuns Pushpa shows that Telugu films have a pan-Indian audience. Step aside, Bollywood

Imagine a typical Salman Khan blockbuster, but with competitive storytelling and a commendable supporting cast that pretty much sums up the first installment of the two-part film series. Pushpa: the ascent for you. Forget logic, Allu Arjun’s star has enough power and masala to be considered a mainstream theatrical powerhouse.

The magnitude of the Telugu film was such that it was able to not only compete, but mark a significant dent in the collections of Spider-Man: No Coming Home, Marvels legacy franchise, when it hit theaters on December 17, 2021. And that success spread to OTT when the Hindi version of the films was released on Amazon Prime Video on January 14, 2022.

The film chronicles the rise of its titular character hero Allu Arjuns as he becomes the leader of a coolie’s red sander smuggling syndicate. Red sandalwood is found exclusively in the forests of the Seshachalam hills of the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

Struggles with dubbing in hindi version

The hero of the Sukumar-directed film, Pushpa Raj, looks like any regular man (no flat abs to enjoy, sorry) with a tragic backstory. Pushpa, time and time again, emphasizes his routine struggle with not having a surname because he was born out of wedlock. However, with all its banality, Pushpa also seems to have a super power to come out of any sticky situation unscathed. To be fair, there are some superficial attempts to make it look stuck, albeit for two or three scenes. It seems that the hero is omnipresent, well aware of all the plans of his opponents. There is absolutely nothing that can bring it down!

The Hindi version attempts to recapture the magic and nuances of the Telugu rags-to-riches saga but fails. In the dubbed version, Allu Arjun’s intro scene is a play on Shah Rukh Khan’s famous dialogue. Rahul, naam toh suna hoga. A policeman asks Pushpa Raj who he is, to which he replies, Pushpa, naam yad mat rakhna (Pushpa, can’t remember my name). This is diametrically opposed to what Pushpa was saying in Telugu! In the original version, the cop asks him his name and inquires if he is Tamilian, to which the character introduces himself as a hardcore Telugu.

Even Fahadh Faasils Telugu’s stunning debut as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat sounds cartoonish and forced in the Haryanvi dialect.

Either audiences have to adapt to what South Korean director Bong Joon-ho suggested at the Oscars (once you overcome the one inch subtitle barrier, you’ll discover so many more amazing movies) , or the filmmakers and the streaming platform need to do a better job of capturing the authenticity of a movie through subtitles and dubbing.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Rivalli has a promising introduction in the nearly three-hour film, but gradually the character follows the model of a “heroine” from 90s masala films. To give Mandanna credit, she plays her role in the T, but there’s not much for her besides being a reason for Pushpa Raj to present a physics-defying action. Such a showing of leading ladies in movies might seem dated these days, but Pushpa: the ascentshamelessly uses it to promote his hero’s “charm”. Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also has a cameo, or what is often described as an ‘article song’, which is a cliché in a masala artist.

How South Indian Films Cracked the Pan-Indian Formula

The Covid pandemic has gently pushed Indian audiences into the world of regional films, diversifying their cinematic appetite. OTT platforms such as Netflix, Mubi, Prime Video and Hotstar have contributed to this. A conversation with moviegoers about new movies can prove that (watch Great Indian cuisine, Drushyam 2, and RRR).

Filmed in Telugu, Pushpa: the ascent was dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi with its pan-Indian intent. The film collected Rs 173 million worldwide during its opening weekend. It was also the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021.

A pan-Indian trend in films, often attributed to the epic saga of SS Rajamoulis Baahubali, is not an overnight formula for success, but has been in the making for over 20 years now. As Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar pointed out in a Film Companion adda, the real impact came from satellites. Many Southern films, dubbed into Hindi, have graced our television screens for several years (as well as Tarzan: The Marvelous Car and Sooryavansham). Maybe that’s why a southern megastar like Allu Arjun was able to get people to come to cinemas or watch his movie on the web because he had been luring them from the small screen for years.

Pan-India is a phenomenon we cannot diminish or dilute, Johar noted during a panel discussion of Hindi film industry producers.

And that’s not all, many Southern films also explore the model of sequels and multi-part films. The theatrical popularity of KGF Chapter 1 (2018), Baahubali (2015), and Bahahubali 2 (2017) are classic examples. Pushpa: the ascent also happens to be the first in a two-part series, with Pushpa: the rule being next on the list.

It seems the South, unlike Bollywood, has cracked the new recipe for commercial cinema, greatness, the larger-than-life hero/anti-hero and the old trope of good versus evil. Gone are the days of Rs 100, 200 crore single hero movies, a large scale set with the story as the hero is the way to kick off the box office now. Tongue without bar.

