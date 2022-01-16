Entertainment
Ashley Benson cuts edgy figure as she steps out in West Hollywood
Ashley Benson Cuts a Bold Figure in a Moto Jacket and Nike Sneakers While Shopping in West Hollywood
Ashley Benson went shopping in West Hollywood on Saturday afternoon.
The actress, 32, wore a chunky black leather jacket over a black t-shirt with white lettering on the front.
She wore green track pants and a pair of red, black and white Nike sneakers. The Pretty Little Liars star held her white-cased phone in her left hand.
She accessorized with a silver necklace, a pair of black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the harsh LA sun, and a black Chanel handbag slung over her right shoulder.
The Pixels actress protected herself from COVID-19 with a black mask.
Benson wore her blonde hair messy over her face and tied in a loose ponytail.
While the star had time to go shopping on the weekends, she’s been busy with her professional activities lately.
The Her Smell actress has three films currently in post-production. They are titled: 18 & Over, Lapham Rising and Private Property.
18+ is a horror film starring Pamela Anderson that follows a quarantine gone wrong.
Lapham Rising is based on the novel of the same name and follows a retired writer whose life is turned upside down when a multi-millionaire starts building a mansion across from him.
Finally, Private Property is the only film of the three that will feature Benson. She will play a struggling actress who begins an affair with her gardener, who hides dark truths about himself.
And just like her acting career, Benson’s personal life has also been very hot lately.
Earlier this week, her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy was spotted spending the night at her house, before they both headed back to his house.
There has been a lot of speculation about the duo’s possible return after several sightings of the pair over the past month. They were previously dating in late 2020 although their courtship did not last long.
They also sparked potential reunion rumors when the two were seen having lunch outdoors on Boxing Day.
