Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are brutally trolled after returning from vacation; netizens say ‘Film flop karne ke baad chal side’ – watch the video





Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back after a big vacation at an undisclosed location. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport by the dads. Deepika and Ranveer were seen walking hand in hand and giving major #lovegoals. The two painted the town red as they complemented each other in white and blue outfits. Ranveer looked handsome in a white t-shirt paired with blue ripped denim, while girlfriend Deepika looked lovely in a white top and blue jeans. Their airport video went viral on social media with several fans expressing their love for the two for their chemistry. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Bollywood Celebrities React To Virat Kohli’s Departure As Test Captain, Sushmita Sens Ex-BF Rohman Shawl Shares Life After Breakup Lessons And More While others brutally trolled the two for their style, flop movies and more. Netizens were surprised to see Ranveer in plain clothes as they expected him to wear quirky outfits. One netizen wrote, “Ye ranveersingh he nahi me nahi manta wo Itne normal Kapde pehan hi nahi sakta,” while another said, “News should be spotted by Ranveer in normal clothes instead…” Also Read – Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda Goes Beast Mode; Preggers Kajal Aggarwal shines in latest photos and more Watch the video here – Also Read – Naga Chaitanya Reveals He Shares Best On-Screen Chemistry With THIS Actress; you will be surprised who “Bakwassmumy daddy ne apne bacho ke hath itne nahi pakda hoga jitna ye pakad ke chaltr hai..bollywood nautanki..imagine no one watching them normal life me you dikhawa nahi karte..idiots,” one user wrote. Another commented saying, “Yaar Inka kyaa pics lene ek insaan hi toh hai….. Pata hai ki ek star hai lekin ek baar pic leke chod do na…”. “Movie flop karne ke baad chal side hat. Hagar movie hit karti toh Wahi ruk karke photo khichata,” another user wrote. A few days ago, Deepika shared a photo of herself on Instagram and was trolled by her fans. In the caption, she said she attempted the hair flip which she completely failed at. Ranveer dropped a pasty comment and said, “Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon” and was trolled by netizens. Professionally, Ranveer and Deepika were last seen in Kabir Khan’s 83. The biographical sports drama failed to impress viewers and did not do well at the box office. Ranveer will next be seen at Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey. While Deepika will be seen in Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film will be released on Amazon Prime on February 11. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and instagram.

Also follow us on facebook messenger for the latest updates.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/entertainment-news-ranveer-singh-and-deepika-padukone-get-brutally-trolled-as-they-return-from-vacation-netizens-say-film-flop-karne-ke-baad-chal-side-watch-video-1989771/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos