Kettering plans new landscaping for the park around the Fraze Pavilion, entertainment, concerts, food, environment, summer





The plant material … has been there for many, many years … and they have outlived their lifespan, ODell said. Similar work has taken place at the Government Center and Delco Park in recent years, she said. The first phase of the project will include an area just east of Commons Way near the entrance to Fraze, ODell said. To explore POPULAR: Kettering Fraze Pavilion announces concerts and entertainment events in 2022 POPULAR: Kettering Fraze Pavilion announces concerts and entertainment events in 2022 Last year, Councilman Bruce Duke and then-Mayor Don Patterson expressed reservations about the removal of some trees that make the atmosphere inside the lodge more intimate and secluded. ODell said these issues will be taken into account as plans move forward. We are looking at Don and Bruce’s comments and looking at other landscaping options that retain that privacy but allow us to (install) new plant material, she said. Some of the trees that currently exist there are approaching their lifespan. So we were going to look at… options to present to the board. To explore BUSINESS: Acquisition of the former site of the Kettering Burger King restaurant BUSINESS: Acquisition of the former site of the Kettering Burger King restaurant The Civic Commons and the Fraze have hosted concerts, free festivals, and recreational and holiday events on Lincoln Park Boulevard every year since the 4,300-seat outdoor pavilion was completed 30 years ago. Both sites are part of the 16.5-acre park that stretches from Shroyer Road to Ackerman Boulevard. The park features walking paths, a pier/fishing pond, and hosts the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting near the Kettering Government Center. Fraze events and festival attendance were around 147,000 in 2019, the last full season before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the city. Ketterings budget for parks, recreation and cultural arts for this year is $14.34 million, or 14.7% of the city’s total, records show. Recreation, said city manager Mark Schwieterman, is almost considered a basic service when it comes to quality of life in Kettering. To explore POPULAR: Centerville Amends Stray Cat Feeding Law Under SICSA Partnership POPULAR: Centerville Amends Stray Cat Feeding Law Under SICSA Partnership

