Shamita Shetty’s dress reminds Karan Kundrra of someone, he refers to Yogita Bihani as his ex





Big Boss 15 competitor, Karan Kundrra has won hearts for his lovely camaraderie with fellow countryman, Tejasswi Prakash. He has gained great popularity, and his fans often shower him with love and affection. Not only his fans, but also people in the entertainment industry have been supporting and supporting him. With his wit and good looks, the actor made girls across the country drool over him. However, Karan is head over heels in love with Tejasswi Prakash, and their love is inescapable! Well, it seems that Karan Kundrra was in a relationship with his co-star Yogita Bihani, even after entering the Great leader lodge. According to reports from Telly Chakkar, the actor was already dating his Dil Se Dil Tak co-star, Yogita Bihani, who has spoken often about their close relationship. The report further stated that Karan and Yogita were also planning to get married in the coming months. However, Tejran fans had avoided the allegations, saying that Yogita and Karan were just close friends and colleagues. Recommended Reading: Sara Ali Khan Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple With Amrita Singh, These Are Pure Mother-Daughter Goals Although Karan Kundrra has always spoken about his relationships, he has never yet opened up about his relationship with his co-star, Yogita Bihani. However, in one of the episodes of Big Boss 15, Karan Kundrra could have addressed Yogita as his ex-girlfriend. In a video doing the rounds on the internet, Shamita Shetty can be seen walking through the garden, wearing a beige-colored ruffled dress. After looking at her dress, Karan Kundrra remembered one of his former girlfriends. He looked at Shamita and immediately said: “Bilkul vaisi hi dress uske paas bhi hai.” After that, Tejasswi Prakash teased Karan by telling Rakhi Sawant that Shamita’s dress reminded Karan of someone. Hearing this, Rakhi jumped up from his seat and ran to Karan and asked him to tell him the person’s name. To which, Karan remarked that his ex-girlfriend also wore the same dress. Also read: Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan gets tricked by a Turkish ice cream parlor in this cute unseen video Well, while the public thought Karan Kundrra was referring to Anusha Dandekar, netizens were pretty quick to find out the truth. One of Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat fan page shared a photo on her IG handle, and it showed Yogita Bihani wearing the same dress as Shamita. Now, the photo is doing the rounds on social media and indicates that Karan addressed Yogita as his ex-girlfriend. Check it out below: Before Yogita Bihani, Karan Kundrra was in a relationship with actor and VJ, Anusha Dandekar. Anusha and Karan had dated for almost five years before calling it quits in December 2020. On December 30, 2020, Anusha Dandekar posted a message on her IG handle confirming her breakup with Karan Kundrra, and accused him of cheating on her. Additionally, there have been reports, suggesting Anusha Dandekar’s entry into Big Boss 15 as a wild card candidate. Anusha, who always talked about anything trivial, had denied the reports about it. Do you also think that Karan Kundrra’s love for Tejasswi Prakash is fake? Let us know. Don’t miss: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput explains how she defines home for their children, Misha and Zain AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

