CPO prices slump on bad news from Bollywood





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Price of crude palm oil (crude palm oil/CPO) fell this week, reversing the large rally created a week earlier, amid projections of lower consumption in India. Futures contract price (futures contracts) The CPO for February 2022 delivery on the Malaysian Derivatives Exchange fell 1.01% to 5,276 MYR/tonne, down 54 ringgits on Friday (16/1/2022). The correction eroded Thursday’s rally by 1.33%. Throughout the week, major commodity prices in Indonesia and Malaysia were depressed on three occasions, namely Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. So, during the week, the CPO fell 1.01% from last Friday’s position at MYR 5,330/tonne. The weekly correction also eroded the rally that formed a week ago by 3.31%. Throughout the current year, the contract price for the most active CPO has increased a further 2.27% from last year’s position of MYR 3,600/tonne. The correction came after India imported vegetable oil as the world’s top CPO consumer in 2022 is expected to weaken by 2% amid the Bollywood country’s push to bolster its domestic production base. The Managing Director (CEO) of the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), Wan Aishah Wan Hamid, estimated that India’s total vegetable oil imports this year would be 13.8 million tonnes, down from compared to 1411 million tonnes last year. Fundamentally, however, palm oil prices should continue to strengthen following the trend of global economic recovery, which is usually followed by increased consumption of key commodities in the manufacturing sector, such as energy and the CPO. Ivy Ng, Head of Plantation Research at CGS-CIMB, expects CPO prices to remain high in the range of MYR 4,500 to MYR 5,500 per tonne this month, especially against the backdrop of the possibility that palm oil supplies remain tight in the short term. Usually, in the first quarter, the production of CPO is low because Malaysia and Indonesia, the main producers of CPO, experience heavier than usual rainfall. Simultaneously, the Chinese New Year usually triggers an increase in consumption. Specifically in Malaysia, human resource constraints, namely delays in recruiting foreign workers, will hamper planting and harvesting activities in the near future, according to CPO Analytics. “We estimate that palm oil production in January will fall by 12.5% ​​(mo/mt) due to the rainy season and labor shortages. Exports fell by 20% due to demand rationing,” said Mr. Sathia Varga, founder of CPO Analytics in Singapore, quoted Reuters. CNBC INDONESIA RESEARCH TEAM [Gambas:Video CNBC] (ags/ags)





