Paul Hollywood shares unrecognizable throwback snap with fans convinced he’s a Baldwin





Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood has shared a 90s bare-faced snap with fans who are convinced he looks just like the famous Baldwin brothers

Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood has left fans swooning and wondering if he’s a Baldwin brother, in a photo from his youth from the 1990s. The celebrity chef, who has risen to popularity judging by Channel 4’s baking show, took to Instagram to share a snap his brother sent him from when he was young. In the photo, Paul can be seen beaming off camera with a bare face and dark hair – a stark contrast to his signature white hair and beard he is known to sport now. Young Paul wears a metal chain and a white top with purple trim around the collar, but his 503,000 Instagram followers raved about the image.













Picture: @paul.hollywood/Instagram)















Picture: Channel 4)

He captioned the snap: “Brother just sent me this from 92/93 I think, no beard!! [laughing emoji]”. Although the youthful photo of Paul, now 55, might not be as recognizable as him, his followers couldn’t help but point out that he looked just like American actor William Baldwin. One fan said: “You look like William Baldwin”. Another wrote: “Definitely a secret Baldwin. @alecbaldwininsta come get your stepbrother or whatever.”













Picture: paul.hollywood/Instagram)

While a third wrote: “Are you sure that’s not a young Baldwin brother?!” A fourth typed: “That’s exactly why I’m calling you Brit Alec Baldwin.” Fans flocked to the comment to let people know how handsome Paul felt, with a number of comments comparing him to ‘fine wine’ suggesting he looks better with age. One said, “So handsome Paul!! Yesterday and now! You’ve aged like fine wine!” A second wrote: “Very cute but actually getting better with age.” While a third said, “You could cut glass with that jaw!”











The star baker made headlines that month when he took a night shift at his girlfriend’s pub in Kent. Paul was caught on camera serving pizza at his girlfriend Melissa Spalding’s restaurant and bar. He wore his traditional chef’s whites – with his name clearly scrawled across his chest – as he offered a helping hand at the Checkers Inn. Although he’s worth a whopping 11.5 million, he’s clearly still ready to work hard during busy shifts.













Picture: WireImage)















Picture: Getty Images)

The Checkers Inn is said to have a special place for the couple, and it’s claimed it’s where they first met when Paul was a regular guest. His relationship with Melissa is his second public relationship since splitting from ex-wife Alexandra in 2017. The TV chef met his ex-wife in Cyprus where she worked as a scuba diving instructor while he held the title of head baker at a five-star hotel. The couple first split in 2013, when it was revealed Paul was having an affair with American Baking Competition co-judge Marcela Valladolid, but they got together before a final split in November 2017. Read more Read more

