Tamzin Outhwaite is best known for her on-and-off relationship with EastEnders.

She was cast as Mel Healy in 1998, playing the character for four years. She returned to the show 15 years later before her character was finally killed off in 2019 Enders-style by being hit by a truck.

The 51-year-old has also had a successful acting career, with roles in Grease, Oliver! and The Wizard of Oz. She also starred in a project about women going through menopause during the Covid-19 shutdowns.

But what about his off-screen life?

Tamzin has two children with actor Tom Ellis.

However, Tom and Tamzin split in 2014 after he admitted to cheating with Lost actress Emilie de Ravin.

Tom married his now wife Meaghan Oppenheimer in a romantic ceremony in the woods in Santa Ynez in 2019.

The couple married in front of their loved ones at Grassini Family Winery, a beautiful winery on Genuine Risk Road nestled in Happy Canyon.

They have been together since 2015 and announced their engagement earlier that year, half a decade after her divorce from Tamzin.





Meanwhile, Tamzin is now happily with her boyfriend Tom Child, who is twenty years her junior.

The actress has been dating Tom, 30, for three years and stressed that she won’t let their age difference stop her from “living her life”.

Her journey through menopause is something Tamzin has been very open about and how it led her to transition to a plant-based diet.

She told the Mirror : I am trying everything I can to cope with the symptoms. I feel like I’m going a little crazy right now, but I have to realize it’s because of a hormonal imbalance.

So I juggle the right doses of medication and lifestyle changes.

Life hasn’t been easy for the actor lately, who also struggled to deal with the sudden loss of his mother in 2018.

She said: I finally decided to take bereavement counseling because I think the loss of mum may be part of why I feel so unsettled right now.

I don’t have to be hard on myself, though, and bereavement counseling is another way to ask for help. Because, in my mind, my mother is still alive and living in Spain. It looks real.

Tamzin will appear on The Weakest Link today (Saturday, January 15) at 6:10 p.m.