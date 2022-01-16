1997 Farm Show cover, A Touch of Hollywood at F&M in 1972 [Lancaster That Was] | Story

Entertainment
1997 Farm Show cover, A Touch of Hollywood at F&M in 1972 [Lancaster That Was]
25 years ago
Coverage of the Pennsylvania Farm Show has been a January mainstay in Lancaster newspapers for many decades, and 1997 was no exception.
On Jan. 16, the final day of the show, the New Era followed the photo obligatory “cute child drinking a milkshake the size of his head” with full coverage of Youth Day, the day of the show where the young contestants had their chance to shine.
Casey High of Lititz, a Warwick High School senior and nine-year Farm Show veteran, hoped to finish by repeating his 1996 performance by showing the great champion steer in the junior competition.
He came close – his 1,225-pound steer, Cosmo, was named reserve champion. High was narrowly edged out by Kevin Campbell of Greene County.
Hope Long, 11, of New Providence, who showed the lightweight steer champion, and brothers John and Ryan Tracy, of Elizabethtown, who each took first place in the junior market lamb competition, also won big wins at the 1997 Youth Day events.
In the titles:
Two explosions rock Georgia abortion clinic building, injuring several
Clinton has the highest approval rating
Rodman shows no remorse after kicking cameraman
Check out the January 16, 1997 Lancaster New Era here.
50 years ago
In January 1972, Franklin & Marshall College honored a graduate who became famous in Hollywood.
The Franklin J. Schaffner Cinematheque was dedicated to the college, featuring a collection of scripts and prints from Schaffner’s decades-long film career.
The ceremony, held at the Fulton Opera House, was followed by the premiere of Schaffner’s latest film, “Nicholas and Alexandra.”
At the time of the ceremony, Schaffner was best known for his two previous films, “Planet of the Apes” and “Patton”, the latter of which won him an Oscar for Best Director. Schaffner’s television career began in the late 1940s, arguably culminating in “A Tour of the White House with Mrs. John F. Kennedy” in 1962.
Schaffner went on to make several other highly regarded films, including 1978’s “The Boys from Brazil,” parts of which were filmed in Lancaster County.
Schaffner was a class member of F&M in 1942. He served as valedictorian of McCaskey High School’s first class of 1938.
In the titles:
A nuclear test ban is called for
Iraq weighs in on rebuilding Babylon
Frazier knocks Daniels out in four
See the Sunday news for January 16, 1972 here.
75 years ago
Franklin & Marshall College sporting events were the cause of conflict between the college and the state in January 1947—specifically, the crowds they drew.
F&M had rented the Lancaster Armory building for its winter sports events such as basketball matches and wrestling matches, but the crowds were far larger than the Armory could handle in all security.
National fire and safety regulations stated that the armory could safely accommodate 400 people at an event, but F&M events drew up to 2,000 spectators.
Because it was impossible to alter the armory building on short notice, state officials said they would be on hand to strictly limit crowds to no more than 400 people.
However, the first event after the ruling, a wrestling match, drew 1,500 spectators – with no state officials in sight.
In the titles:
The United States asks for a delay to cut the weapons
The drop in the price of passenger cars is announced by Ford
The treaty of Franco-British alliance is signed
View the January 16, 1947, Intelligencer Journal here.
100 years ago
Winter sales are not uncommon in the retail world, but having over 50 stores in downtown Lancaster all having sales on the same day was far more unusual.
On January 17, 1922, Lancaster held an official sale day, during which downtown shopping was encouraged with discounts from dozens of participating merchants. As a result, the January 16 newspaper was almost double its usual size, thanks to several pages of advertisements.
Among the bargains available to local shoppers were Bowman watches from $6 to $20; “small” diamond rings for $16; brooms for 29 cents; men’s suits with two pairs of pants for $21.50; women’s winter coats for $15; 9ft x 12ft mat for $12; corsets from 69 cents to $2.39; wool blankets for $9.95; a two-gallon aquarium with four goldfish, ornamental plants and rocks for $1.98; and – last but not least – player piano rolls for 10 cents to 50 cents.
In the titles:
The third year of the dry era begins
Britain cedes powers to new regime
