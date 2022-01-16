“Thank you for the sweat and the blood”





Kohli finishes as India’s most successful Test captain, having led India to 40 wins in 68 Test matches.

Virat Kohli resigned as indies The test captain and the entire cricketing world are in shock. The talismanic cricketer took to social media platforms on Saturday January 15 and informed about his major decision. Kohlis’ announcement came a day after the Indias Test series loss to South Africa. While a section of fans have speculated on the reasons for the decision, others need time to digest the fact that Kohli played his last game as captain of the Indies in any format. The 33-year-old left the white ball captaincy last month. While it was his decision to leave the captaincy of the T20I, the BCCI selectors removed him from the ODI role in order to get a single limited overtaking skipper in Rohit Sharma. However, when it came to the Test captaincy, Kohli never seemed to want to quit the role. Needless to mention, the Twitterverse went into a frenzy after Kohlis’ announcement. Virat Kohli finishes as India’s most successful Test captain It should be noted that Kohli finishes as India’s most successful Test captain, having led India to 40 wins in 68 Test matches. Hes third in the overall list. Leadership is something that has indeed brought out the best in Kohli. He slammed not one but two centuries on his debut as Test captain against Australia in 2014. Well that was just the start as what followed next is the rise of India as a than test giants. Kohli spearheaded the team and led India to one memorable victory after another. In fact, the batter has slammed seven double centuries as a test captain. Meanwhile, Kohlis’ dominance wasn’t just in the home Tests. In 2019, the right-handed hitter became the first Asian captain to win a Test series on Australian soil. He also achieved success in the West Indies, England and South Africa. Due to all these factors, it’s hard to believe that Kohlis’ days as an Indian skipper are over and dusted off. Luckily for Indian cricket, hell continues to serve the national team as a player. Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities reacted to Kohlis major announcement. While many expressed sadness, several also praised him for enjoying a sensational run as India captain. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at the B-Town celebrities who reacted to Virat Kohlis’s resignation as test captain: Yes Captain. Thank you. For the sweat. The blood. Tears of joy. For making us a relentless winning force all over the world. For taking bouncers on the chin for us and making us number 1. Tears in my eyes but grateful forever #GOAT @imVkohli Keep winning for India pic.twitter.com/4AIDKfCG57 — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 15, 2022 https://t.co/A0Buu4npj3 – Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 16, 2022 Virat, you are a leader in the truest sense of the term. https://t.co/OVA76YMHq8 – Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 15, 2022 Why yaar? @imVkohli you are an amazing captain and have served our nation so well. You still have many years of cricket in you and a captain’s spirit. I hope this decision will be short-lived. However, we respect your decision. Thank you for all these amazing memories. #ViratKohli — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 15, 2022 Didn’t see it coming India’s most successful test captain of all time says it all. He played aggressively and always aimed for victory. I’m waiting to see the king back in all white dominating with his bat. Thank you captain! #ViratKohli — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) January 15, 2022 It’s been a phenomenal journey to be the #1 Test team in the world and to make winning streaks overseas a wonderful habit, but as they say, all good things must come to an end. Here’s to you Captain King Kohli, bow down and release your bat now without the extra weight and fly#ViratKohli https://t.co/8nVqYgB9Hi — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) January 15, 2022 No wonder they call him KING KOHLI Under your captaincy India has reached great heights my dear @imVkohli thank you for making us so proud. The heart of India beats for KOHLI. https://t.co/EcmS1BsZ0X —Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 15, 2022

