Exclusive! ’83’ Actor Wamiqa Gabbi on Working With Deepika Padukone, Hollywood Dreams and More, Entertainment News





Indian actress Wamiqa Gabbi has been in the Indian entertainment industry for quite some time now and is featured in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies. She was recently part of director Kabir Khan’s ’83’ where she played the role of cricketer Madan Lal’s wife, Annu Lal. The 28-year-old actress has received accolades for her incredible act on Disney+Hotstar’s “Grahan.” Wamiqa recently spoke to WION about ’83’, her upcoming projects, her Hollywood dreams and what she hopes for in the New Year 2022. Q What was the response to your performance in ’83’? What prompted you to play a role in the film? A: The movie is based on a real event and I’m playing a real character in the movie – I think that was reason enough for me to say yes. At first, I felt like it was a very small role. But later, when they told me about the movie and it’s based on the World Cup and Kabir Khan is directing it, I immediately said yes! Did you miss watching ’83’ on the big screen? Here’s when the makers plan to release it on OTT Q: Since the movie is titled by Ranveer Singh and also features Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and others, did you ever feel overshadowed? A: No, not at all! We were filming in London and there was no one else in the stadium, just the cast and crew from the film, so it was a very familiar atmosphere, everyone was so relaxed and we shot in a relaxed atmosphere. It’s one of the best filming experiences I’ve had so far. Q-A favorite moment of the film? A: My favorite moment in the movie was when India won and Deepika and I started jumping around the room. It was memorable because it was a happy ending even though we knew how the movie would turn out but it was emotional and happy for me. Q- Hollywood dreams? A: I focus on the quality of the work I’ve given, the character that I’ll love and that touches my heart, will. Of course, there are dreams, but they still do not despair of working in a particular cinema. Where I get good job, will work there only. Q- Hope for 2022? A: I’m grateful for the past year and I’m so hopeful for the new year, many projects I’ve worked on will be released, and I’m excited and looking forward to their releases. Q- An actor you dream of working with in the future? A: I really like Ranbir Kapoor and his work obviously and the complex characters he plays on screen. Another actor I really liked was the late Irrfan Khan – I loved his work and my dream of working with him, unfortunately, will never come true. Adarsh ​​Gourav to Aanchal Singh: These 7 young stars have the most promising lineup in 2022! Q- Apart from playing, what do you like the most? A: I love painting, dancing, although I’m not a perfectionist in either, they give me peace and I love spending time with my dog.

