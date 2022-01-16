How a Lititz-based voice actor is helping to make movies and TV more accessible and inclusive | Entertainment

Some of the most iconic movie scenes have no dialogue. Think of the standoff in classic Western film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, the dust plane scene in Alfred Hitchcocks thriller North by Northwest or the penultimate scene in Silence of the Lambs. . Tense movie scenes often rely on the audience’s ability to see what’s happening on the screen, but for people who are blind or partially sighted, these scenes don’t really work.

Luckily, a feature is being added to movies and TV shows to help viewers with vision problems enjoy their entertainment to the fullest and make it more mainstream.

Audio Descriptions are separate narration tracks that provide information on key visual entertainment elements, such as action sequence description, physical comedy, or jump alerts.

And for Lititz-based voice actor Kelly Brennan, it’s become a whole new source of income.

Not only do I like it, Brennan said. But there’s a whole audience of blind and visually impaired people, and it’s a way of including them in something that they might not have been included in before because I’m explaining all the different actions that take place .

Brennan has been voice acting for almost 20 years. She got her start in theater and performed on stage at Conestoga Valley High School, then Temple University, where she majored in journalism, and later locally at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center, Fulton Theater and the former Rainbow Dinner Theatre.

Later, she continued to do commercial work; Lancaster County residents may recognize Brennan from her commercials as the voice of the Dutch Princess of Wonderland. During one of Brennans TV’s commercial auditions, someone commented on her voice and recommended she look into voice work.

One of her latest dubbing credits is on The Enchanted Village of Pinnochio, a French series that she helped dub into English.

Brennan signed her first audio description job in June 2021 and has since done 77 different projects, including titles featured on streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+. As an audio description narrator, Brennan reads scripts written specifically to fill in the gaps between dialogue.

I thought, this is so cool, I can use my voice to help someone else understand and access something they couldn’t before, Brennan said.

It’s a feeling Brennan could relate to.

My mom wears two hearing aids, and if she takes them off, she’s pretty much deaf, Brennan says. If you grow up with a parent and are acutely aware of their disability, I call it an invisible disability. I am aware of this frustration that someone can feel. And I discovered that this type of disability can be very lonely. Because people don’t see this disability, they don’t contact you or help you in a way that you can use.

Recently, Brennan, who works out of her home studio in Lititz, provided the audio description for the HBO Max series Peacemaker starring John Cena, which debuted Thursday.

There’s a huge catalog of things that haven’t been done, but a lot of these streaming companies are very forward-thinking, Brennan says.

However, part of this back catalog is being worked on; some of Brennans’ gigs add audio description to classic movies, including a very popular ’80s movie whose name she can’t divulge yet.

The voice coach

Brennan, who also does voiceovers for animated characters, audiobook narration and other voice work, works with a coach for her audio description work.

Roy Samuelson, a Los Angeles-based voice actor and audio description narrator, coach and attorney, has worked with Brennan for about a year. Samuelson has been in the business for over two decades and has thousands of credits for hit TV shows and movies; he recently provided the audio description for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The reason Kelly is so good at it is because she does the big number that allows the audience to fully immerse themselves in the story being told, Samuelson says. Whether it’s joining the music, jumping between lines of dialogue, and making sure she doesn’t get in the way of how she reads those words.

Samuelson says audio description has been around for more than 30 years, but thanks to recent efforts by organizations that advocate for people with sight loss, new technologies and a cultural shift toward inclusivity, interest has grown. According to the American Foundation for the Blind, nearly 25 million Americans live with vision loss, and the goal of audio description, says Samuelson, is to provide a quality entertainment experience.

Audio description is the visual made verbal, through a headset for people with vision loss.

She’s able to bring audiences who are mostly blind and partially sighted into par with sighted audiences, says Samuelson. If the audience can have a similar experience as a sighted person, you’re not getting in the way of the story.

Some of Brennans’ recent audio description work has included HBO’s Westworld and Laetitia, two shows with varying moods, feelings and tones. Brennan uses her skills as a stage actress, voice actor and narrator when working on audio description.

You act, but not a character, rather a narrator, who brings that person into this story, Brennan says. Roy helped find that balance between when it’s more straight and narrow and giving information and when I bend with the music of the story.

Brennan likes what she does to be for everyone and says she’s heard sighted people also appreciate audio description.

Think about it, Brennan said. You’re in the kitchen, cooking dinner, and you want to watch a show. You don’t always see what’s going on, so when there’s someone doing the audio description, you get the dialogue, but you also act like so-and-so pulls out a gun, you know what I mean?