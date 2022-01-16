Indian politician promises to build roads as smooth as Bollywood star Kangana Ranauts cheeks





Just over a month after Bollywood actress and politician Hema Malini hit back at a Shiv Sena executive for making a comment about her cheeks, a similar comparison has sparked anger from people on social media involving Kangana Ranaut.

A Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Indian state of Jharkhand sparked anger when he compared the roads in his constituency to those in Ranauts’ cheeks. Congressman Irfan Ansari uploaded a video, later shared by news agency ANI, of him making the bizarre promise to his constituents.

Construction of 14 world-class roads will begin soon. I promise they will be smoother than actress Kangana Ranauts cheeks, Ansari says in the video, while speaking in Hindi. He further adds that the smooth roads will be used by the children of the tribal community and the youths of the state. While the usually vocal Ranaut has yet to comment on the video, it’s not the first time Bollywood stars’ cheeks have become a focal point for politicians to use as a comparison. In December, actress and politician Malini challenged a Maharashtra cabinet minister over his comment referring to her in a way she found distasteful. During a campaign rally, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil made the comment while talking about the state of the roads in his constituency of Jalgaon district. Hema Malini

Image credit: IANS

My challenge is for the person who has been an MP for 30 years to come to my riding and see the roads. If the roads are not like the cheeks of the Hema Malinis, then I will quit, Patil said. The BJP MP was not amused at the time. A trend of such statements was started by Lalu Ji years ago and many people have followed this trend. It shouldn’t be done. Such comments are not in good taste. No woman should be used to making such comments, Malini said in response. The 73-year-old actress and wife of Bollywood actor Dharmendra, was referring to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s comment over a decade ago where he said the roads of his condition would be as smooth as the cheeks of the Hema Malinis. Patil was criticized for his comment on Malini at the time and has since apologized.

