Former DHS Acting Inspector General Pleads Guilty to Defrauding US Government





Former acting Homeland Security Inspector General Charles Edwards has pleaded guilty to stealing proprietary software containing personal information as part of a scheme to defraud the US government. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License picture Jan. 15 (UPI) – A former acting inspector general for the US Department of Homeland Security has pleaded guilty to stealing government software as part of a scheme to defraud the US government, the Justice Department has announced. Charles Edwards, 61, of Sandy Spring, Md., who worked as an acting inspector general during the Obama administration, was accused of stealing government software from his former office so that his company, Delta Business Solutions, could sell a case management system to government agencies, according to court documents, cited by the Department of Justice on Friday The theft took place between 2015 and 2017, according to a ministry statement. Edwards pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to federal charges stemming from the scheme, including conspiracy to commit theft of government property and theft of government property, and he will be sentenced to a later date, the DOJ said in the statement. Prior to working for DHS-OIG from 2008 to 2013, Edwards worked for the U.S. Postal Service-OIG, which gave him access to both agencies’ software systems, including “personally identifiable information of DHS employees and of the USPS,” the Justice Department noted. “Today, Mr. Edwards has accepted responsibility for possessing without authority the case management system that he himself helped to establish when he was in the federal government,” the lawyer said. of Edwards, Courtney Forrest, in a statement. statement to The Hill. “Although he had no intention of harming anyone – in fact, he was trying to build a better system for the government – he understands that his possession of the system and the sensitive data it contains as that private citizen was inappropriate and sincerely regrets his error in judgement.” A second defendant in the case, Murali Venkata, 56, of Aldie, Va., has pleaded not guilty and his case is ongoing. Edwards resigned as acting inspector general in December 2013 amid allegations of abuse of power. Among the allegations related to the abuse of power, whistleblowers accused him of violating anti-nepotism law by employing his wife and in retaliation against employees who resisted the misconduct, The Hill previously reported. “I will defend myself against these personal attacks,” Edwards told The Hill at the time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2022/01/15/former-acting-inspector-general-department-of-homeland-security-pleads-guilty-scheme-defraud-government-obama-administration/4111642263728/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos