Keanu Reeves reveals the only two autographs he’s ever asked for





Keanu Reeves is well known for being low-key by Hollywood standards, and he recently revealed that he’s only asked two people for autographs.

Even the biggest stars have their times when they’re starstruck, and Keanu Reeves is arguably one of the biggest and most popular stars working in Hollywood today and it seems like he never has. only twice felt the need to approach other stars for autographs. speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Reeves revealed that there were only two celebrities he asked for an autograph, one being Lou Reed of the Velvet Underground and the other being his Bill and Ted co-starring George Carlin. Currently appearing in the revival of The matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, Reeves appeared on the talk show as part of the promotion for the movie and ended up discussing the only two occasions he asked someone for an autograph, one of which wasn’t even for him. Reeves explained that when he asked Lou Reed to sign something, he also had to tell the singer it wasn’t for him. He said: VIDEO OF THE DAY “He was cool about it. It was a little piece of paper, and it was blue ink. And it just said ‘Lou Reed.'” George Carlin’s autograph was one for Reeves himself, and the late comedian certainly made sure the autograph delivered everything anyone could hope for. Reeves recalled: “He wrote… I think it was, ‘Dear Keanu, fuck off!’ I always thought he just wrote that for me… Then I met someone else who told me he wrote the same thing to them!… Whatever Either way, beautiful.” Related: 18 Best Keanu Reeves Movies, Ranked Keanu Reeves has made being authentic his hallmark in Hollywood

It would be easy to believe that Keanu Reeves didn’t approach many stars for autographs in his younger days simply because he didn’t want to bother them, as his reputation as one of the most genuine and authentic members modest roles in Hollywood’s elite have become as much his trademark as any of the iconic roles he’s taken on during his career. From charitable donations to the lavish wrapping gifts he gave to his film crews and his recent all-expenses-paid holiday gesture for the Matrix team, Keanu Reeves is one of the few actors to have worked in the industry for decades without anyone having nothing but good things to say about him, and that could be part of the reason for his popularity as a star. actor because he’s always willing to go the extra mile to make sure everyone who works on his movies has the best time possible while filming movies alongside him.

The Matrix Resurrections and his next John Wick: Chapter 4 continuing Reeves’ work on two of the biggest franchises he’s been involved in, and while The matrix was a huge hit in the 90s for its revolutionary effects, the John Wick the films basically gained popularity from what could have been just another in-between action movie. However, Reeves’ performance in the title role struck a chord with his fans and with another film also in the works, the John Wick saga may well become as popular and enduring as The matrix before that.

