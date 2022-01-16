‘General Hospital’ Kills Anthony Geary’s Luke Spencer For Good





Luke Spencer has definitely left Port Charles. On Monday’s episode of ABC’s long-running soap opera “General Hospital,” the character played by Anthony Geary was pronounced dead. Since Geary himself left the show in 2015, the soap opera has brought back Tracy Quartermaine (played by Jane Elliott) to break the news – to Luke’s longtime love Laura (Genie Francis). “Tracy, it’s past midnight. What’s going on?” Laura asked the Quartermain heiress. “It’s Luke,” she replied. “He’s… He’s gone. During the show, Tracy revealed that Luke had died in a cable car accident. Geary, who originated the role in the 1970s, holds the record for most Daytime Emmy Awards for lead actor in a drama series – with eight wins from 17 nominations. His pairing with Laura de Francis became an epic soap saga – with their televised wedding in 1981 attracting a record 30 million viewers. The actor left the show in 2015, but returned for a brief appearance in 2017 as Elliott, who played Luke’s later wife Tracy, left the show herself. An ABC rep wasn’t immediately available to confirm that this is the last we’ll hear from the character, but as they say in the soap and superhero worlds, no one’s ever truly died.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewrap.com/general-hospital-kills-off-luke-spencer-anthony-geary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos