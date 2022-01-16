The Before and After of 7 Hollywood Guys Who Stole Fans’ Hearts in the ’80s

Patrick Swayze, one of the faces of 80s cinema

The years between 1980 and 1989 were a seesaw of unforeseen political events, major international events and, also, inventions that changed the course of history. During this decade, the Soviet Union disappeared with the fall of the Berlin Wall, new war conflicts break out and several Latin American dictatorships come to an end. But, at the same time as various international conflicts arise and die, michael jackson was crowned King of Pop, the internet was taking its first steps, and fashion was reaching a new level of garishness and extravagance. In the tally of events, it is impossible to leave aside a new phenomenon that was developing: During these years, a new generation of Hollywood gallants emerged that would elicit sighs to this day.

John Travolta

You can’t talk about the 80s without mentioning John Travolta. If that’s to be precise, indeed, the actor took the place of Hollywood’s acclaimed star at the end of the previous decade. During the 1970s, the artist proved time and time again that there was no dancer equal to him through his performances in musicals like Fat Yes Saturday night fever, Thanks to whoever won the Best Actor Oscar.

John Travolta

John Travolta

Fame accompanied him on his way from 1980. Although the 80s were not his best period in terms of the roles he got, big roles shone brightly in his future. Thus came the importance in pulp Fiction and, later, appearance in the film adaptation of the musical hairspray, where I showed that the passage of time hasn’t affected her ability on the dance floor in the least.

Currently, he is set to return to the ring with Bruce Willis in an action-packed thriller titled city ​​of paradise, whose release date is still unknown.

patrick swayze

patrick swayze He started timidly entering the world of cinema in the mid-70s, but he let his true potential shine through in the mid-80s. Of questionable acting ability but with an almost heavenly ability when it comes to to move on the dance floor, became an audience favorite almost immediately thanks to Dirty dance.

Keep reading the story

patrick swayze

patrick swayze

The film charged with sensuality and an alchemy that crosses the screen positions him among the most coveted actors of the moment, and thus finds himself in Phantom, one of the most memorable works of the 90s. However, the demons of a childhood plagued by domestic violence did not let go of him so easily and he found himself mired in a virulent alcoholism which led him to pancreatic cancer that ended his life in 2009. He was only 52 years old.

Tom Cruise

It goes without saying that Tom Cruise he is considered an eternal daughter and that there is no need to pigeonhole him into a single decade. But it is more necessary to point out that he obtained the coveted title thanks to the incredible box office successes in which he starred in the 80s. Superior gun Yes Cocktail These were just the first steps in a career where he would play the acclaimed hero again and again. These were followed Jerry Maguire, The Last Samurai Yes the saga of Impossible mission.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise

Cruise’s acting skills and his ability to take full advantage of each of his blockbuster movies are undeniable.

Hollywood’s 5 Most Beloved Kids Who Revolutionized Movies Then Gone

However, although today it continues to be among the most relevant in the industry and its big premieres are approaching in 2022, his tireless support of the Church of Scientology and love scandals have played several points against him with fans.

Steven Seagal

If they are actors in disgrace, Steven Seagal could be at the top of the list. Started in the world of cinema at the end of the 80s, the American actor was catapulted to fame during the decade of the 90s with roles in action movies like High alert Yes Wild fury.

Steven Seagal

Steven Seagal

Over time, he’s moved further and further away from the cameras, but that doesn’t mean he’s disappeared from the headlines. Completely the opposite. Lately, he has devoted himself entirely to martial arts and established a smooth relationship with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. The same time, received citizenship and is officially an ambassador of this country. Even in 2021, he traveled to Venezuela to give Maduro a gift from the president. His striking and unexpected friendship with the public officer earned him the rejection of many people who previously considered him an idol.

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe I entered Hollywood thanks, no more and no less, to Francis Ford Coppola. The legendary director chose him so that at only 19 years old he would participate in his film Rebels. His role as Sodapop Curtis was enough for the young man from Charlottesville, Virginia to become a star. After his big debut, he started jumping from paper to paper as the world watched convinced that indeed, It was the young face of the 80s.

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe

But, as they say, what goes up must come down, and in Lowe’s case, the descent was steep. The beginning of the end came when, after a party, the actor met two girls at a bar and invited them to his hotel room to have a good night out together. His big mistake was to offer to add a camera to the already abundant trio and, after recording much of the night, the girls disappeared with all the money he had in the room and the tape with the evidence.

Accidents, drifts and murders: the tragic stories of celebrities who died at the height of their careers

The pornographic clip – in addition to the previous footage – was leaked to the press and nearly ruined his career, especially when it became known that one of the young women was underage. But time forgets everything, Hollywood let the slippage pass and continued on to television.

Kavin Bacon

After his role as the charming but misunderstood Ren McCormack in Free from all ties, Kevin Bacon was pigeonholed by cinematic visionaries as the next big protagonist in 80s movies. Perhaps that sentence uttered before its time was what doomed him since the subsequent films he starred in were one failure after another.

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon

So… How did this young handsome kid become the multifaceted actor we know him today? Years ago, Bacon revealed that after this blow to his career, he was forced to change direction and stopped thinking about whether he would be the main character before taking a job. In exchange, began to take on secondary but more challenging roles. The formula has worked wonders for him, and now not only He has one of the longest resumes in Hollywood., but in 2022 there will be two long-awaited premieres with its presence.

Jean Claude Van Damme

Of all the great tenors of 80s cinema, Jean Claude Van Damme has perhaps the most complex and sad story. Born in Belgium, at the age of 16, he dropped out of school to pursue full-time martial arts, bodybuilding and ballet.

Later, he created his own gym with the idea of ​​being an ordinary Belgian citizen but, At just 21, he sold his business and moved to the United States in search of the much-acclaimed American dream.

Jean Claude Van Damme

Jean Claude Van Damme

With flashy physical abilities on his side, Jean Claude has managed to land some exciting roles as the lead in action films. However, over the years he has been blacklisted for claiming to earn the same as Jim Carrey, the highest paid entertainer at the time. Or at least he thinks he passed out for it. Others think it’s due to their notorious cocaine addiction, his four controversial failed marriages or the series of films he made that were critically destroyed. After the bad drink, Van Damme stands firm in their position as a great entertainer and in 2021 they will premiere their first Netflix-produced action-comedy. It only remains to wait to see if, in this way, he manages to trace his career back to 62 years.

YOU MIGHT ALSO BE INTERESTED

ON VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are engaged.