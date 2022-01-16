Bollywood reacts to Virat Kohli’s departure from India’s Test captaincy, call him the real leader | People News





New Delhi: Virat Kohlis’ announcement of his resignation from Indias Test Captaincy on Saturday January 15 after the Test series loss to South Africa broke many hearts. Virat led the Indian team for seven years from 2014. In his lengthy announcement note, the Indian cricketer wrote that he did the job with absolute honesty. Various celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Tendulkar, Athiya Shetty and others have given their support to Virat and liked his rating. Various celebrities also took to Twitter to write messages of appreciation for Kohli. Yes Captain. Thank you. For the sweat. The blood. Tears of joy. For making us a relentless winning force all over the world. For taking the bouncers on the chin for us and making us number 1. Tears in my eyes but grateful forever #GOAT @imVkohli. Keep winning for India, wrote Suniel Shetty. Yes Captain. Thank you. For the sweat. The blood. Tears of joy. For making us a relentless winning force all over the world. For taking bouncers on the chin for us and making us number 1. Tears in my eyes but grateful forever #GOAT @imVkohli Keep winning for India pic.twitter.com/4AIDKfCG57 Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 15, 2022 Actor Vivek Oberoi tweeted, “It’s been a phenomenal journey to be the #1 test team in the world and make winning streaks overseas a wonderful habit, but as they say, all good things have an end. Here’s to you, Captain King Kohli, bow down and now release your bat without extra weight and fly. #ViratKohli. It’s been a phenomenal journey to be the #1 Test team in the world and to make winning streaks overseas a wonderful habit, but as they say, all good things must come to an end. Here’s to you Captain King Kohli, bow down and release your bat now without the extra weight and fly#ViratKohli https://t.co/8nVqYgB9Hi Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) January 15, 2022 Actors Ritesh Deshmukh and Arjun Rampal also tweeted for Kohli. No wonder they call him KING KOHLI Under your captaincy India has reached great heights my dear @imVkohli thank you for making us so proud. The heart of India beats for KOHLI. https://t.co/EcmS1BsZ0X Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 15, 2022 Why yaar? @imVkohli you are an amazing captain and have served our nation so well. You still have many years of cricket in you and a captain’s spirit. I hope this decision will be short-lived. However, we respect your decision. Thank you for all these amazing memories. #ViratKohli arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) January 15, 2022 In his leaving note, Kohli wrote: It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance on a daily basis to lead the team in the right direction. I did the job with absolute honesty and left nothing there. Everything has to end at some point and for me as India’s test captain, it’s now. There were many ups and downs along the journey, but never was there a lack of effort or lack of conviction. He also thanked BCCI, MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri in his note.

